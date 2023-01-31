Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

John Wolford and Bryce Perkins gained valuable experience in 2022 | Free Agent Spotlight

Jan 31, 2023
Already with live game experience from either the regular season or preseason, quarterbacks John Wolford and Bryce Perkins were both kept on the Rams' initial 53-man roster for the second-straight season when it was unveiled in late August 2022.

Little did Los Angeles know how important it would be to have retained both.

As starter Matthew Stafford endured an injury-shortened season, the Rams would lean on both Wolford and Perkins as starters prior to Baker Mayfield's arrival in early December, giving them valuable experience.

Now, Wolford and Perkins are scheduled to become restricted free agents when the new league year begins on March 15.

So, what's next for the Rams and their primary reserve signal-callers from the last two seasons?

Start first with what being a restricted free agent means.

According to NFL.com's free agency glossary, a restricted free agent can negotiate and sign with any team, but their original team can offer them different qualifying offers – also known as "tenders" – that come with right of first refusal and/or draft pick compensation. If that tender is withdrawn by the player's original team, they become an unrestricted free agent. The amounts for those tenders change every year. The deadline for teams to extend qualifying offers to restricted free agents is prior to 1 p.m. pacific time on March 15 – the beginning of the new league year.

The tenders are for one year, which means if the Rams tender Wolford or Perkins, or both, and neither player signs an offer sheet from another team, they would be returning on one-year deals. This year, restricted free agents have until April 21 to sign offer sheets from other teams, while NFL teams have until April 26 to exercise right of first refusal. More on restricted free agents can be found here – note that the tender amounts on the page are for 2022; the amounts for 2023 have yet to be announced.

Thus, L.A. could tender one or both players – and exercise right of first refusal, if necessary – to retain them. There's no doubting the value of having at least one quarterback with three or more seasons' worth of knowledge of its offense (Wolford four, Perkins three). Wolford has started four of seven games played since 2020, while Perkins started one of five games played in 2022.

If the Rams decide to go in a different direction and not bring back either player, they would likely have to explore replacement options via free agency or the draft, given Mayfield is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent and said after the Rams' season finale that he knows he's good enough to be a starting quarterback. Would their experience with Mayfield lead to them potentially seeking out a more experienced backup?

BEST PHOTOS: Rams quarterbacks throughout the 2022 season | Matthew Stafford, Baker Mayfield, John Wolford & Bryce Perkins

Take a look through the best photos of Los Angeles Rams quarterbacks Matthew Stafford, Baker Mayfield, John Wolford & Bryce Perkins throughout the 2022 season.

news

Jalen Ramsey named to 2023 Pro Bowl Games

Rams defensive back Jalen Ramsey is headed to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games.

news

Five things to know about new Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur

The Rams on Friday officially announced the hiring of Mike LaFleur as their next offensive coordinator. Here are five things fans should know about him.

news

Rams hire Mike LaFleur as offensive coordinator

The Los Angeles Rams have hired Mike LaFleur as their next offensive coordinator.

news

Matt Skura, Oday Aboushi and Ty Nsekhe stepped up when called into action | Free Agent Spotlight

In the seventh of a series spotlighting a handful of Rams players scheduled to become free agents, theRams.com examines offensive linemen Matt Skura, Oday Aboushi and Ty Nsekhe.

news

NFL.com: Van Jefferson was Rams' unsung hero of 2022 season

As part of an exercise for each team, NFL.com's Nick Shook selected wide receiver Van Jefferson as the Rams' unsung hero for the 2022 season.

news

Riley Dixon enjoyed career season with Rams | Free Agent Spotlight

In the sixth of a series spotlighting a handful of Rams players scheduled to become free agents, theRams.com examines punter Riley Dixon.

news

2022 was a season of career firsts for multiple Rams players

Rams defensive back Jalen Ramsey, wide receiver Ben Skowronek, defensive back Cobie Durant, defensive tackle Greg Gaines and wide receiver Van Jefferson all reached milestones in 2022.

news

Breakout performances & unforgettable moments highlight the 2022 Rams End-of-Season Awards

Although this year didn't go as planned, it doesn't take away from the individual accomplishments and indelible moments from the 2022 Los Angeles Rams season. J.B. Long reflects on this past season and details those moments in this year's season-ending awards.

news

Matt Gay brought stability and consistency to special teams | Free Agent Spotlight

In the fifth of a series spotlighting a handful of Rams players scheduled to become free agents in 2023, theRams.com examines kicker Matt Gay.

news

A'Shawn Robinson an integral part of Rams run defense | Free Agent Spotlight

In the fourth of a series spotlighting a handful of the Rams players scheduled to become free agents in 2023, theRams.com examines defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson.

news

Greg Gaines became an important piece to Rams defensive line rotation | Free Agent Spotlight

In the third of a series spotlighting a handful of the Rams players scheduled to become free agents in 2023, theRams.com examines defensive tackle Greg Gaines.

Advertising