Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Matt Gay brought stability and consistency to special teams | Free Agent Spotlight 

Jan 23, 2023 at 10:38 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

In 2020, Matt Gay had been on the Colts practice squad after being unexpectedly cut by the Buccaneers – the team that drafted him in 2019 – and the Rams were looking for an answer at kicker.

When Los Angeles claimed him, it would find the consistent and reliable player they had been searching for since moving on from longtime starter Greg Zuerlein.

Across two and a half seasons with the Rams, Gay made 74 of 80 field goal attempts – including 12 of 15 from at least 50 yards and 17 of 19 from at least 40 yards – plus 95 of 97 extra point attempts. Now, after playing on his one-year restricted free agent tender signed last offseason, Gay is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent when the new league year begins on March 15.

So, what are the options for Gay and the Rams?

Los Angeles could, of course, re-sign him. Last season alone, Gay made 28 of 30 field goal attempts, including a career-best 7 of 9 makes from 50-plus yards, and it marked the second-straight year his accuracy on such kicks was 93.3 percent or higher. Given how the aforementioned search for Zuerlein's replacement went during the preseason and regular season, the Rams are likely well aware of how difficult it can be to find that stability.

If Gay and the Rams go in different directions, the Rams would likely explore finding his replacement via free agency or the draft – or perhaps both, if they were to decide to hold another competition like they did in 2020.

Related Links

Related Content

news

A'Shawn Robinson an integral part of Rams run defense | Free Agent Spotlight

In the fourth of a series spotlighting a handful of the Rams players scheduled to become free agents in 2023, theRams.com examines defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson.

news

Greg Gaines became an important piece to Rams defensive line rotation | Free Agent Spotlight

In the third of a series spotlighting a handful of the Rams players scheduled to become free agents in 2023, theRams.com examines defensive tackle Greg Gaines.

news

Quick hits from Les Snead's end-of-season press conference: Sean McVay returning, big-picture view of roster, projected 2023 draft capital

Rams general manager Les Snead discusses head coach Sean McVay returning,  how Snead views the roster heading into the offseason and more and the number of 2023 NFL Draft picks the team expects to have this spring.

news

Over four seasons, Nick Scott went from special teams contributor to reliable playmaker in Rams' secondary | Free Agent Spotlight

In the second of a series spotlighting a handful of the Rams players scheduled to become free agents in 2023, theRams.com examines safety Nick Scott.

news

Rams 2022 Rewind: Highlighting big-game performances from the 2022 season

Linebacker Bobby Wagner and quarterback Baker Mayfield met big moments with their performances throughout the 2022 season.

news

Los Angele Rams auniciaron a los ganadores de los premios del equipo de la temporada 2022

Los Angeles Rams han anunciado a los ganadores de los premios del equipo de fin de año de la temporada 2022.

news

After rollercoaster 2022 season, what's next for Baker Mayfield? | Free Agent Spotlight

In the first of a series spotlighting a handful of the Rams players scheduled to become free agents in 2023, theRams.com examines quarterback Baker Mayfield.

news

Bobby Wagner named 2022 Second-Team All-Pro by The Associated Press

Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner earned Second-Team All-Pro recognition from the Associated Press for his performance across the 2022 season.

news

Recapping promising performances by young Rams players in 2022

Rams running back Kyren Williams, wide receiver Tutu Atwell, linebacker Ernest Jones, defensive lineman Michael Hoecht, wide receiver Ben Skowronek and defensive back Cobie Durant were among the players who capitalized on their opportunities during the 2022 season.

news

La lista de rivales para la temporada regular 2023 de los Rams ya está lista

Una mirada a los rivales de los Rams de Los Angeles en 2023.

news

Aaron Donald voted First-Team All-Pro by NFLPA

Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald has been named to the inaugural Players' All-Pro team, as voted on by the NFLPA.

Advertising