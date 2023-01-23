Matt Gay brought stability and consistency to special teams | Free Agent Spotlight 

Los Angeles could, of course, re-sign him. Last season alone, Gay made 28 of 30 field goal attempts, including a career-best 7 of 9 makes from 50-plus yards, and it marked the second-straight year his accuracy on such kicks was 93.3 percent or higher. Given how the aforementioned search for Zuerlein's replacement went during the preseason and regular season, the Rams are likely well aware of how difficult it can be to find that stability.