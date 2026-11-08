Game Recap: Puka Nacua's 150 receiving yards, Myles Garrett's 3 sacks help Rams defeat Commanders 20-13

LANDOVER, Md. – Behind a monster performance from wide receiver Puka Nacua and a three-sack performance by outside linebacker Myles Garrett, the Rams (5-4) extended their win streak to three with a 20-13 victory over the Commanders (2-5-1) on Sunday at Northwest Stadium.
Nacua finished with 14 receptions for 150 yards and one touchdown, on a team-high 19 targets from quarterback Matthew Stafford, while Garrett had three sacks, one forced fumble, three QB hits and three tackles for loss in his first game back from knee surgery.
The Rams won despite not getting their first third down conversion until 2:48 remaining in the third quarter; they had been 0-for-9 on third down up to that point.
Offensive lineman Steve Avila exited the game midway through the second quarter with a hamstring injury and was questionable to return before being downgraded to out early in the second half. Beaux Limmer replaced Avila at left guard in-game.
Here is the complete game recap:
A peanut punch-style incompletion by inside linebacker Nate Landman was challenged by the Rams, who were presumably looking to overturn the call to a forced fumble, but the original call of an incompletion stood upon further review. Despite the unsuccessful challenge, the Rams still held the Commanders to a 37-yard FG with 9:07 left in the first quarter.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Washington Commanders for Week 9 at Northwest Stadium. Take a look at photos from the matchup!
The Rams answered with a 33-yard field goal by Brandon McManus to tie the game 3-3 with 2:10 to go int he first quarter.
Running back Rachaad White took a screen pass from Daniels 45 yards, setting the Commanders up at the Rams 7. The next play, Daniels completed a seven-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Van Jefferson to put the Commanders up 10-3 early in the second quarter.
The teams exchanged forced fumbles and fumble recoveries late in the first half – Nacua's fumble recovered by the Commanders before Garrett's strip sack forced one that inside linebacker Omar Speights recovered to get the ball back to the Rams offense with 2:20 until halftime.
The Rams' most successful offensive drive of the first half brought them to the Commanders' 2-yard line, but it had to settle for a 20-yard field goal by McManus as time expired in the first half to cut their deficit to four at halftime.
Los Angeles took its first lead 13-10 after a 1-yard rushing touchdown by running back Blake Corum to cap the opening drive of the second half.
L.A. appeared to have its first third-down conversion of the game, but the Commanders successfully challenged and overturned the ruling of a completed 20-yard pass from Stafford to Tyler Higbee. Instead, that challenge put the Rams at 0-for-8 on third down midway through the first half (7:33 mark).
Washington safety Nick Cross' interception of a Stafford pass intended for Nacua put the Commanders at the Rams 27, but the Rams held the Commanders to a 41-yard field goal on the drive which tied the game 13-13 with 3:24 left in the third quarter.
A 19-yard completion from Stafford to Nacua brought L.A. to the Washington 17 at the end of the third quarter. Five plays later, a seven-yard touchdown pass from Stafford to Nacua regained the lead for the Rams 20-13 with 12:51 left in the fourth quarter.
Despite Garrett's third sack coming with 2:31 remaining and forced Washington to punt, the Commanders would not go quietly. Pinned at their own 9 with 52 seconds left, the Commanders reached midfield on a 41-yard completion from Daniels to wide receiver Stefon Diggs, then an offsides penalty against the Rams moved the Commanders to the Rams 45.
Washington reached the Los Angeles 31 with 9 seconds left. Then, a forced fumble by safety Jaylen McCollough, recovered by outside linebacker Byron Young, sealed the win.