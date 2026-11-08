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Game Recap: Puka Nacua's 150 receiving yards, Myles Garrett's 3 sacks help Rams defeat Commanders 20-13

Nov 08, 2026 at 02:40 PM
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Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

LANDOVER, Md. – Behind a monster performance from wide receiver Puka Nacua and a three-sack performance by outside linebacker Myles Garrett, the Rams (5-4) extended their win streak to three with a 20-13 victory over the Commanders (2-5-1) on Sunday at Northwest Stadium.

Nacua finished with 14 receptions for 150 yards and one touchdown, on a team-high 19 targets from quarterback Matthew Stafford, while Garrett had three sacks, one forced fumble, three QB hits and three tackles for loss in his first game back from knee surgery.

The Rams won despite not getting their first third down conversion until 2:48 remaining in the third quarter; they had been 0-for-9 on third down up to that point.

Offensive lineman Steve Avila exited the game midway through the second quarter with a hamstring injury and was questionable to return before being downgraded to out early in the second half. Beaux Limmer replaced Avila at left guard in-game.

Here is the complete game recap:

A peanut punch-style incompletion by inside linebacker Nate Landman was challenged by the Rams, who were presumably looking to overturn the call to a forced fumble, but the original call of an incompletion stood upon further review. Despite the unsuccessful challenge, the Rams still held the Commanders to a 37-yard FG with 9:07 left in the first quarter.

GAME PHOTOS: Rams face Washington Commanders for Week 9 at Northwest Stadium

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Washington Commanders for Week 9 at Northwest Stadium. Take a look at photos from the matchup!

Defensive lineman Myles Garrett (95) during the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive lineman Myles Garrett (95) during the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive lineman Aaron Donald (99) during the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive lineman Aaron Donald (99) during the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive back Kam Curl (3) during the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive back Kam Curl (3) during the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive back Emmanuel Forbes Jr (1) during the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive back Emmanuel Forbes Jr (1) during the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive lineman Aaron Donald (99) during the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive lineman Aaron Donald (99) during the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Outside linebacker Byron Young (0) during the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Outside linebacker Byron Young (0) during the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive lineman Braden Fiske (55) during the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive lineman Braden Fiske (55) during the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive back Quentin Lake (37) during the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive back Quentin Lake (37) during the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) during the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) during the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Running back Kyren Williams (23) during the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Running back Kyren Williams (23) during the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Kicker Brandon McManus (19) during the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Kicker Brandon McManus (19) during the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive back Quentin Lake (37) during the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive back Quentin Lake (37) during the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive lineman Myles Garrett (95) during the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive lineman Myles Garrett (95) during the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Linebackers Grand Stuard (44) during the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Linebackers Grand Stuard (44) during the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive lineman Braden Fiske (55) during the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive lineman Braden Fiske (55) during the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Linebacker Omar Speights (48) during the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Derek Campbell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Linebacker Omar Speights (48) during the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Derek Campbell /Los Angeles Rams)

Derek Campbell /Los Angeles Rams
Linebacker Omar Speights (48) and Defensive back Quentin Lake (37) during the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Derek Campbell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Linebacker Omar Speights (48) and Defensive back Quentin Lake (37) during the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Derek Campbell /Los Angeles Rams)

Derek Campbell /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive lineman Myles Garrett (95) during the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive lineman Myles Garrett (95) during the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive lineman Myles Garrett (95) during the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive lineman Myles Garrett (95) during the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive lineman Aaron Donald (99) and Defensive lineman Myles Garrett (95) during the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive lineman Aaron Donald (99) and Defensive lineman Myles Garrett (95) during the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive back Emmanuel Forbes Jr (1) during the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive back Emmanuel Forbes Jr (1) during the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Tight end Tyler Higbee (89) during the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Tight end Tyler Higbee (89) during the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Tight end Tyler Higbee (89) during the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Tight end Tyler Higbee (89) during the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Running back Blake Corum (24) during the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Running back Blake Corum (24) during the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Running back Blake Corum (24) during the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Running back Blake Corum (24) during the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
during the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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during the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Running back Blake Corum (24) during the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Running back Blake Corum (24) during the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Running back Blake Corum (24) during the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Running back Blake Corum (24) during the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Running back Blake Corum (24) during the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Running back Blake Corum (24) during the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver Puka Nacua (12), Offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (77), and Wide receiver Konata Mumpfield (4) during the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Wide receiver Puka Nacua (12), Offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (77), and Wide receiver Konata Mumpfield (4) during the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Wide Receiver Tutu Atwell (8) during the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Wide Receiver Tutu Atwell (8) during the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Tight end Tyler Higbee (89) during the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Tight end Tyler Higbee (89) during the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) during the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) during the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) during the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) during the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Running back Kyren Williams (23) during the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Running back Kyren Williams (23) during the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) during the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) during the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) during the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) during the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) during the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) during the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) and Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) and Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive lineman Myles Garrett (95) during the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive lineman Myles Garrett (95) during the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive lineman Myles Garrett (95) during the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive lineman Myles Garrett (95) during the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive lineman Myles Garrett (95) during the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive lineman Myles Garrett (95) during the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive lineman Myles Garrett (95) during the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive lineman Myles Garrett (95) during the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive lineman Myles Garrett (95) during the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive lineman Myles Garrett (95) during the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive lineman Myles Garrett (95) during the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive lineman Myles Garrett (95) during the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive lineman Myles Garrett (95) during the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive lineman Myles Garrett (95) during the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive back Nick Andersen (45) and Defensive lineman Myles Garrett (95) during the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive back Nick Andersen (45) and Defensive lineman Myles Garrett (95) during the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive back Emmanuel Forbes Jr (1) during the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive back Emmanuel Forbes Jr (1) during the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive lineman Myles Garrett (95) after the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive lineman Myles Garrett (95) after the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive lineman Myles Garrett (95) during the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Derek Campbell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive lineman Myles Garrett (95) during the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Derek Campbell /Los Angeles Rams)

Derek Campbell /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive lineman Myles Garrett (95) after the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Derek Campbell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive lineman Myles Garrett (95) after the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Derek Campbell /Los Angeles Rams)

Derek Campbell /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive lineman Aaron Donald (99) after the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive lineman Aaron Donald (99) after the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive lineman Aaron Donald (99) after the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive lineman Aaron Donald (99) after the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Running back Kyren Williams (23) after the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Derek Campbell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Running back Kyren Williams (23) after the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Derek Campbell /Los Angeles Rams)

Derek Campbell /Los Angeles Rams
Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive back Emmanuel Forbes Jr (1) during the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive back Emmanuel Forbes Jr (1) during the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive lineman Aaron Donald (99) and Defensive lineman Myles Garrett (95) during the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive lineman Aaron Donald (99) and Defensive lineman Myles Garrett (95) during the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive lineman Aaron Donald (99) before the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive lineman Aaron Donald (99) before the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Outside linebacker Wesley Bailey (47) before the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Outside linebacker Wesley Bailey (47) before the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Outside linebacker Byron Young (0) before the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Outside linebacker Byron Young (0) before the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive back Quentin Lake (37) before the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive back Quentin Lake (37) before the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive lineman Myles Garrett (95) before the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive lineman Myles Garrett (95) before the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Running back Blake Corum (24) before the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Running back Blake Corum (24) before the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Kicker Josh Karty (16) before the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Kicker Josh Karty (16) before the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Punter Ethan Evans (42) before the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Punter Ethan Evans (42) before the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Running back Kyren Williams (23) before the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Running back Kyren Williams (23) before the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Running back Ronnie Rivers (20) before the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Running back Ronnie Rivers (20) before the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Running back Kyren Williams (23) before the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Running back Kyren Williams (23) before the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) before the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) before the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive lineman Myles Garrett (95) before the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive lineman Myles Garrett (95) before the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Offensive lineman Kevin Dotson (69) before the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Offensive lineman Kevin Dotson (69) before the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive back Emmanuel Forbes Jr (1) before the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive back Emmanuel Forbes Jr (1) before the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver Konata Mumpfield (4) before the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Wide receiver Konata Mumpfield (4) before the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) before the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) before the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver CJ Daniels (6) before the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Derek Campbell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Wide receiver CJ Daniels (6) before the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Derek Campbell /Los Angeles Rams)

Derek Campbell /Los Angeles Rams
Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) before the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) before the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Running back Kyren Williams (23) before the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Derek Campbell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Running back Kyren Williams (23) before the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Derek Campbell /Los Angeles Rams)

Derek Campbell /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive lineman Myles Garrett (95) before the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive lineman Myles Garrett (95) before the regular season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
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The Rams answered with a 33-yard field goal by Brandon McManus to tie the game 3-3 with 2:10 to go int he first quarter.

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Running back Rachaad White took a screen pass from Daniels 45 yards, setting the Commanders up at the Rams 7. The next play, Daniels completed a seven-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Van Jefferson to put the Commanders up 10-3 early in the second quarter.

The teams exchanged forced fumbles and fumble recoveries late in the first half – Nacua's fumble recovered by the Commanders before Garrett's strip sack forced one that inside linebacker Omar Speights recovered to get the ball back to the Rams offense with 2:20 until halftime.

The Rams' most successful offensive drive of the first half brought them to the Commanders' 2-yard line, but it had to settle for a 20-yard field goal by McManus as time expired in the first half to cut their deficit to four at halftime.

Los Angeles took its first lead 13-10 after a 1-yard rushing touchdown by running back Blake Corum to cap the opening drive of the second half.

L.A. appeared to have its first third-down conversion of the game, but the Commanders successfully challenged and overturned the ruling of a completed 20-yard pass from Stafford to Tyler Higbee. Instead, that challenge put the Rams at 0-for-8 on third down midway through the first half (7:33 mark).

Washington safety Nick Cross' interception of a Stafford pass intended for Nacua put the Commanders at the Rams 27, but the Rams held the Commanders to a 41-yard field goal on the drive which tied the game 13-13 with 3:24 left in the third quarter.

A 19-yard completion from Stafford to Nacua brought L.A. to the Washington 17 at the end of the third quarter. Five plays later, a seven-yard touchdown pass from Stafford to Nacua regained the lead for the Rams 20-13 with 12:51 left in the fourth quarter.

Despite Garrett's third sack coming with 2:31 remaining and forced Washington to punt, the Commanders would not go quietly. Pinned at their own 9 with 52 seconds left, the Commanders reached midfield on a 41-yard completion from Daniels to wide receiver Stefon Diggs, then an offsides penalty against the Rams moved the Commanders to the Rams 45.

Washington reached the Los Angeles 31 with 9 seconds left. Then, a forced fumble by safety Jaylen McCollough, recovered by outside linebacker Byron Young, sealed the win.

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