Game Recap: Puka Nacua's 150 receiving yards, Myles Garrett's 3 sacks help Rams defeat Commanders 20-13

LANDOVER, Md. – Behind a monster performance from wide receiver Puka Nacua and a three-sack performance by outside linebacker Myles Garrett, the Rams (5-4) extended their win streak to three with a 20-13 victory over the Commanders (2-5-1) on Sunday at Northwest Stadium.

Nacua finished with 14 receptions for 150 yards and one touchdown, on a team-high 19 targets from quarterback Matthew Stafford, while Garrett had three sacks, one forced fumble, three QB hits and three tackles for loss in his first game back from knee surgery.

The Rams won despite not getting their first third down conversion until 2:48 remaining in the third quarter; they had been 0-for-9 on third down up to that point.

Offensive lineman Steve Avila exited the game midway through the second quarter with a hamstring injury and was questionable to return before being downgraded to out early in the second half. Beaux Limmer replaced Avila at left guard in-game.

Here is the complete game recap: