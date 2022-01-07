From the Podium: Kevin O'Connell, Raheem Morris and Jalen Ramsey on adjustments from first 49ers game heading into Week 18

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and defensive back ﻿Jalen Ramsey﻿ each held video conferences with local media Thursday, discussing their takeaways from the first matchup with the 49ers this season and how it's impacting their preparation in Week 18, the chance to win the division this weekend, and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those virtual conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:

"The best thing about (wide receiver) Cooper (Kupp) and the season that he's had is just, he's done it in a way within the confines of every single offensive game plan that we've had." – O'Connell