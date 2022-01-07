Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

From the Podium: Kevin O'Connell, Raheem Morris and Jalen Ramsey on adjustments from first 49ers game heading into Week 18

Jan 06, 2022 at 04:01 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and defensive back ﻿Jalen Ramsey﻿ each held video conferences with local media Thursday, discussing their takeaways from the first matchup with the 49ers this season and how it's impacting their preparation in Week 18, the chance to win the division this weekend, and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those virtual conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:

"The best thing about (wide receiver) Cooper (Kupp) and the season that he's had is just, he's done it in a way within the confines of every single offensive game plan that we've had." – O'Connell

  • Kupp's record setting season has come within the success of the team and without being forced, according to O'Connell.
  • "From a quarterback's perspective, Matthew's got to go out there and he's got to make the correct read in the rhythm and timing of the play," O'Connell said. "If that ends up being Cooper, that's great. But if not, Cooper wouldn't want it any other way. Throw to the open guy and we'll move on to the next play."

"We got to be more consistent in our efforts and our execution and our physicality on the edge." – Morris

  • Assessing what the Rams defense learned from the first game against the 49ers, Morris listed those three areas where things need to be better.
  • "We got to get these guys ready to play a nice, physical football game versus a division opponent on a great stage," Morris said.

"We got to basically just prepare for both of them. Both of them are able to make a lot of plays for their team." – Ramsey

  • Unlike the first meeting between the two teams, there's less certainty this time around about who will be starting at quarterback for the 49ers between starter Jimmy Garoppolo, who is dealing with a painful thumb injury, and rookie Trey Lance, who started in place of Garoppolo against the Texans last week.
  • Ramsey said each quarterback has a different playing style, so they have to watch extra film to have a good understanding of each style.

