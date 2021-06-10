Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

From the Podium: Matthew Stafford, Taylor Rapp and Van Jefferson talk progress during minicamp

Jun 09, 2021 at 06:36 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, safety Taylor Rapp and wide receiver Van Jefferson each held video conferences with local media Wednesday, discussing their progress learning head coach Sean McVay's playbook (Stafford), being healthy after dealing with injuries last season (Rapp), building on comfort and confidence stablished at the end of the 2020 season (Jefferson), and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those virtual conversations:

"I feel like my knowledge (of the playbook) is a lot broader now than when we started." – Stafford

  • After playing under four different offensive coordinators across his 12 seasons in Detroit, Stafford is learning yet another new playbook in Los Angeles under McVay.
  • Whether switching teams or to a new offensive coordinator on the same team, the process of learning a new playbook is always a challenge. However, Stafford said he's been exposed to a lot both from McVay and the offense as well as the defense, so it's been a good learning experience for him.

"Obviously I never played here, so it'll be all new." – Stafford

  • Thursday's open practice will be Stafford's first time on SoFi Stadium's field, aside from a walkthrough tour he did.
  • "With the scoreboard going and all that, trying to find play clocks, all of that will definitely be part of what goes on for me tomorrow," Stafford said.

"I'm feeling really good." – Rapp

  • After being limited to nine games due to injury last season, Rapp is fully healthy this spring and making the most of on-field work.
  • "I'm moving really well, feeling really well, so (I'm) excited for next year," Rapp said.

"You can feel (Morris') energy from across the field, probably across this whole state." – Rapp

  • Like his other teammates, Morris' energetic approach resonates with Rapp.
  • What also has stood out to Rapp so far is Morris' is ability to connect with his players and recognize how different players respond to different types of coaching.

"This offseason, and me just honing in on the playbook, I'm a lot more comfortable in (the offense)." – Jefferson

  • While there were some "learning steps" as a rookie last season, they helped Van Jefferson becoming more comfortable in the Rams' offense.
  • Since Jefferson is also a hands-on learning, it's also been helpful to have organized team activities and minicamp this year after going through a virtual offseason program last spring.

"I knew (Stafford) back in Detroit when I was little, when my dad coached in Detroit." – Jefferson

  • Becoming teammates with Stafford on the Rams has been a full-circle moment for Jefferson.
  • Jefferson said Stafford even remembered seeing him run around the Lions facility when he was younger. "Him being a quarterback and me being a receiver, it's just ironic that we crossed paths," Jefferson said.

