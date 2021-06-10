From the Podium: Matthew Stafford, Taylor Rapp and Van Jefferson talk progress during minicamp

"I feel like my knowledge (of the playbook) is a lot broader now than when we started." – Stafford

After playing under four different offensive coordinators across his 12 seasons in Detroit, Stafford is learning yet another new playbook in Los Angeles under McVay.

Whether switching teams or to a new offensive coordinator on the same team, the process of learning a new playbook is always a challenge. However, Stafford said he's been exposed to a lot both from McVay and the offense as well as the defense, so it's been a good learning experience for him.

"Obviously I never played here, so it'll be all new." – Stafford