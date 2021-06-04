From the Podium: Sean McVay, Robert Rochell and Bobby Brown III recap OTAs, look ahead to minicamp 

"I've been extremely pleased with the leadership from our veterans that have really guided an opportunity for us to get a great month worth of work in person. And next week will represent the finality of that." – McVay

The Rams will have their mandatory minicamp next week, taking place June 8-10, and McVay expects there will be "great participation" like they had during organized team activities over the last two weeks.

With the exception of a couple players he had conversations with about their circumstances and is keeping those details in-house, McVay said he didn't anticipate "anything that would be out of the norm or unexpected next week."