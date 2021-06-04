Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Robert Rochell and Bobby Brown III recap OTAs, look ahead to minicamp 

Jun 04, 2021 at 04:46 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, cornerback Robert Rochell and defensive lineman Bobby Brown III each held video conferences with local media Friday, looking back on organized team activities (Rochell), meeting Aaron Donald (Brown) looking ahead to next week's minicamp (McVay), and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those virtual conversations:

"I've been extremely pleased with the leadership from our veterans that have really guided an opportunity for us to get a great month worth of work in person. And next week will represent the finality of that." – McVay

  • The Rams will have their mandatory minicamp next week, taking place June 8-10, and McVay expects there will be "great participation" like they had during organized team activities over the last two weeks.
  • With the exception of a couple players he had conversations with about their circumstances and is keeping those details in-house, McVay said he didn't anticipate "anything that would be out of the norm or unexpected next week."

"Man, it was very surreal, because that's definitely somebody I look up to. Before even football, (Aaron Donald is) a great person." – Brown

  • Brown had a star-struck reaction to meeting Donald the first time, someone he looked up to both on and off the field.
  • Brown said that when he first walked onto the field, he didn't see Donald at first because Donald was behind 6-foot-5, 274-pound defensive lineman Eric Banks. He didn't think Donald was there for that day's OTA workout until he saw "30 cameras" to the side near the defensive linemen, then saw Donald coming over and bringing him the video of Brown at Donald's locker.

"These last two weeks have been good. Building blocks, day by day." – Rochell

  • Rochell has had a positive experience from the early on-field work he's gotten in so far through OTAs.
  • McVay said Friday that he had been pleased with Rochell's improvement over the last two weeks.

