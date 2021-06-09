From the Podium: DeSean Jackson on working with Matthew Stafford, Kenny Young on working with Raheem Morris

"It's been awesome with Matthew, having a veteran quarterback that's played a lot of ball in this league." – Jackson

Jackson has had a positive experience working with Stafford so far during on-field work this spring.

In particular, the way Stafford and Rams head coach Sean McVay quickly gelled together has been great for helping Jackson learn on the fly and make the transition easier.

"Man, Sean McVay, the only thing I can say that's changed about him is he's gotten a lot smarter, and he's already been smart." – Jackson