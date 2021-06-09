From the Podium: DeSean Jackson on working with Matthew Stafford, Kenny Young on working with Raheem Morris

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams wide receiver DeSean Jackson and linebacker Kenny Young each held video conferences with local media Tuesday after the Day 1 of the team's 3-day minicamp, covering working with quarterback Matthew Stafford (Jackson), reuniting with Sean McVay (Jackson), working with defensive coordinator Raheem Morris (Young), and more.
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those virtual conversations:
"It's been awesome with Matthew, having a veteran quarterback that's played a lot of ball in this league." – Jackson
- Jackson has had a positive experience working with Stafford so far during on-field work this spring.
- In particular, the way Stafford and Rams head coach Sean McVay quickly gelled together has been great for helping Jackson learn on the fly and make the transition easier.
"Man, Sean McVay, the only thing I can say that's changed about him is he's gotten a lot smarter, and he's already been smart." – Jackson
- Signing a one-year deal with Los Angeles earlier this offseason set the stage for Jackson's second stint with McVay, after the two first worked together in Washington from 2014-16 when McVay was Washington's offensive coordinator.
- What makes McVay unique to Jackson is his understanding of his players and his understanding of how to put them in position to succeed.
"(Morris is a) great, great coach honestly. Understands the game. Loves ball. Loves having his guys see ball the way he sees it." – Young
- Young has enjoyed working with Morris this spring in their first on-field work together.
- As Young alluded to, one of the things that stands out to him about Morris is the way he connects with his players.
"I feel like communication is a group effort." – Young
- With safety and defensive signal caller John Johnson III departing in free agency, the Rams will need a new player to step up and fill that void – though according to Young, communication takes a collective approach rather than falling on one individual's shoulders.
- "Collectively, we're going to find a way to get that communication up to another level," Young said.