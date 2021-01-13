From the Podium: Rams look ahead to Saturday's divisional round playoff game vs. Packers

"The physical ability of Aaron (Rodgers) and his talent as a thrower, as a mover, all of that I think is obvious to people, but I think the game within the game that makes the truly elite quarterbacks special is how they beat you with their mind." – Staley

While Rodgers' physical talents are well-known, Staley indicated what's just as impressive about Rodgers is how he processes the game mentally.

"He has full command over what's happening on the field, and that's what truly makes him special," Staley said, noting that aspect of Rodgers' game will require all 11 Rams defensive players working as a team to try to limit him.