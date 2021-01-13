From the Podium: Rams look ahead to Saturday's divisional round playoff game vs. Packers

Rams head coach Sean McVay, wide receiver Robert Woods, running back Cam Akers and defensive coordinator Brandon Staley each held video conferences with local media Tuesday to preview Saturday's divisional round playoff game against the Packers, discussing the challenges Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers presents, preparing for the cold weather in Green Bay and Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald's status, among other important topics.
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those virtual conversations:
"Unless something unforeseen happens, The Terminator will be ready." – McVay
- While the Rams are going to rest Donald "the whole week" and "be as smart as possible" with him while he deals with a rib injury, McVay echoed comments made Sunday night that he still expects Donald to play against the Packers.
- "He was just in there getting a workout in the weight room, and he looked like he's feeling pretty good to me," McVay said.
"Put on long sleeves. Other than that, go about your day and do the same things." – Woods
- When it comes to the cold temperatures forecasted for Saturday's game, Woods said Rams players can't treat it differently than any other game.
- "They're out there playing in the same conditions we are," Woods said.
"The biggest one is don't get comfortable." – Akers
- Asked what the biggest message has been from veteran Rams teammates who have played in multiple playoff games ahead of this weekend, Akers cited avoiding complacency.
- "You want to come out and prepare this week with even more detail and more focus than you did last week," Akers said.
"The physical ability of Aaron (Rodgers) and his talent as a thrower, as a mover, all of that I think is obvious to people, but I think the game within the game that makes the truly elite quarterbacks special is how they beat you with their mind." – Staley
- While Rodgers' physical talents are well-known, Staley indicated what's just as impressive about Rodgers is how he processes the game mentally.
- "He has full command over what's happening on the field, and that's what truly makes him special," Staley said, noting that aspect of Rodgers' game will require all 11 Rams defensive players working as a team to try to limit him.