From the Podium: Rams react to 32-18 divisional round loss to Packers

Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Jared Goff, defensive lineman Michael Brockers, safety John Johnson III and offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth each held postgame video conferences with local media to discuss their 32-18 divisional round playoff loss to the Packers on Saturday, including Goff and defensive lineman Aaron Donald's efforts and the message to younger players experiencing a loss like this for the first time, among other important topics.
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those virtual conversations.
"This (Rams) defense has been stout and phenomenal all year. It's a tough result and it's a tough finality to the season, but I don't think it takes away from how great they were and how instrumental they were in us even getting to this point as a team." – McVay
- For McVay, Saturday's result doesn't negatively impact what the No. 1 defense in the NFL accomplished this season.
- McVay said he was "proud of the consistent with which" the Rams defense "operated" with. "That's why I think I'm so sick, is because it was an opportunity where we got it to a one-possession game, they got the two stops that were necessary, and you wanted to make sure that we gave ourselves a chance as a team, and that's my responsibility and I didn't come through there."
"My job is to win the game. There's absolutely no moral victories, especially in the playoffs." – Goff
- Asked by a reporter if there was any sense of personal accomplishment that on a surgically-repaired thumb he showed Saturday he was more than capable of being the quarterback, Goff indicated he felt no such satisfaction because the Rams didn't win.
- Goff completed 21 of 27 pass attempts (77.8 percent) for 174 yards and a touchdown in the loss.
"I just got to talk to (Donald), let him know, 'Man, that's not on you. There's no reason why you have to feel that way, (that) you felt like you failed us. You gave us everything you had and you are the reason why we're here.'" – Brockers
- FOX cameras caught an emotional Donald on the sidelines toward the end of Saturday's game. Donald valiantly played through a rib injury, but it wasn't enough to help the Rams come away with the win.
- "We have to let him know that he's the greatest, he's a great leader, great teammate and we'll be better," Brockers said.
"Sometimes the ball just doesn't bounce your way." – Johnson
- The Rams had a few opportunities to create takeaways but were unable to convert them as a result dropped interceptions or, in the case of a forced fumble, a loose ball bouncing right into the hands of a Packers player before they had a chance to recover it.
- "Being on the road, different weather, (against an) all-time great quarterback, we had some opportunities but didn't cash in, and that might've been in the outcome of the game," Johnson said.
"I think it's awesome, because it gives them a little taste of success in it, but also still the hunger that, hey, you know what, there's more out there." – Whitworth
- Asked by a reporter what his message is to younger Rams players experiencing a playoff loss for the first time, Whitworth emphasized using it as a source of motivation.
- "Hopefully those young players will use it as a fuel to build themselves back to where they want to go," Whitworth said.