From the Podium: Rams react to 32-18 divisional round loss to Packers

Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Jared Goff, defensive lineman Michael Brockers, safety John Johnson III and offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth each held postgame video conferences with local media to discuss their 32-18 divisional round playoff loss to the Packers on Saturday, including Goff and defensive lineman Aaron Donald's efforts and the message to younger players experiencing a loss like this for the first time, among other important topics.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those virtual conversations. From the Podium is presented by Cedars-Sinai:

"This (Rams) defense has been stout and phenomenal all year. It's a tough result and it's a tough finality to the season, but I don't think it takes away from how great they were and how instrumental they were in us even getting to this point as a team." – McVay