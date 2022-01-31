Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Game Recap: Rams Super Bowl-bound after rallying to defeat 49ers 20-17

Jan 30, 2022 at 09:28 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Goodbye, six-game losing streak to an arch division rival. Hello, NFC Champions and the Super Bowl.

The Rams rallied to defeat the 49ers 20-17 on Sunday at SoFi Stadium to punch their ticket to Super Bowl LVI, where they will face the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, February 13 at 3:30 p.m. PT.

Click here to purchase NFC Champs gear. Click here to purchase Super Bowl LVI ticket packages through On Location, the official hospitality partner of the NFL.

220130-sb-SGT
SUPER BOWL PACKAGES SHOP MERCH

Tied at 17 with 6:32 remaining, the Rams – helped by 25-yard completion from quarterback Matthew Stafford to wide receiver Cooper Kupp – mounted a go-ahead scoring drive capped off by a 30-yard field goal by kicker Matt Gay for a 20-17 lead with 1:46 remaining.

On the ensuing series, defensive lineman Aaron Donald pressured 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo into an errant pass that was tipped and intercepted by linebacker Travin Howard﻿, which Howard returned six yards to the 49ers 13-yard line. From there, the Rams entered victory formation to run out the remaining 69 seconds and secure the victory.

Stafford completed 31 of 45 pass attempts for 337 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Kupp was on the receiving end of both of those touchdowns, also finishing with 11 catches for 142 yards. Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. added nine catches for 113 yards.

Here is the complete game recap, presented by Audi:

The teams traded 3-and-outs on their respective opening possessions. The Rams' second possession reached the 49ers' 3-yard line, but Stafford's pass intended for Kupp was deflected, then intercepted in the endzone by 49ers safety Jimmie Ward.

The Rams eventually broke through with a 97-yard scoring drive ending with a 16-yard touchdown pass from Stafford to Kupp for a 7-0 lead midway through the second quarter.

However, the 49ers responded a little over two and a half minutes later with a 44-yard screen pass for a touchdown from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to wide receiver Deebo Samuel to tie the game 7-7.

The Rams were positioned to answer on the ensuing drive, but Gay's 54-yard field goal attempt missed short to the right. Following the change of possession, the 49ers added a 38-yard field goal from kicker Robbie Gould as time expired for a 10-7 halftime lead.

Los Angeles' third-down stop early in the third quarter helped gain some momentum, but it was halted at the San Francisco 43 after it unsuccessfully challenged that the ball was short of the line to gain on 4th and 1 from that spot. On the ensuing possession, the 49ers extended their lead to 17-7 on a 16-yard touchdown pass from Garoppolo to tight end George Kittle with 1:59 left in the third quarter.

L.A. answered with an 11-yard touchdown pass from Stafford to Kupp on the ensuing drive to reduce its deficit to three early in the fourth quarter.

A third-down stop at their own 45 gave the Rams another chance, despite unsuccessfully challenging 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk being down by contact. The unsuccessful challenges left the Rams without any timeouts or challenges with 10:01 left in the game. The 49ers appeared to be going for it on 4th and 2 from that spot, but wound up taking the delay of game penalty and punting.

Gay's 30-yard field goal gave the Rams a 20-17 lead with 1:46 to play. On the following series, Donald got to Garoppolo, and Howard corralled the tipped the tipped pass to clinch the victory.

Related Content

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, Odell Beckham Jr., Von Miller and Jalen Ramsey react to NFC Championship win over 49ers

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., outside linebacker Von Miller and defensive back Jalen Ramsey's postgame press conferences following their 20-17 win over the 49ers to advance to Super Bowl LVI.
news

Los Rams ganan épica batalla a San Francisco y avanzan al Super Bowl contra Cincinnati

Matthew Stafford lidera remontada de 10 puntos en el cuarto periodo y Aaron Donald sella el triunfo con una jugada final para memorable 20-17 en SoFi Stadium
news

Van Jefferson active; Joe Noteboom and Taylor Rapp among Rams' inactives for NFC Championship game vs. 49ers

A look at who's active and who's inactive for Sunday's NFC Championship game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium.
news

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the 49ers in the NFC Championship game

Here are three keys to the Rams winning the NFC Championship game against the 49ers, powered by The Wallace Firm 
news

La madre de todas las batallas Rams vs. 49ers es una oportunidad inmensa para L.A. con el Super Bowl en su casa como premio

Sean McVay pide ejecución completa de su equipo y Aaron Donald se mentaliza con el triunfo como única opción en un Juego de Campeonato para la historia.
news

Top Rams News: What experts are saying about Rams-49ers NFC Championship game

Previews, predictions and other coverage from local and national media ahead of Sunday's NFC Championship game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium. 
news

Injury Report 1/28: Andrew Whitworth and Ernest Jones "good to go," Joe Noteboom doubtful, Van Jefferson and Taylor Rapp questionable for NFC Championship game vs. 49ers

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's NFC Championship game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium. 
news

NFC Championship Preview: One for the Ages - Rams & 49ers duel at SoFi Stadium for a chance at Super Bowl LVI

In this NFC Championship preview. J.B. Long breaks down a huge matchup between the Rams O-line and the Niners front seven, what sort of game he thinks is in store for running back Cam Akers, and how Von Miller's effect on this defense will help them shine on Sunday against San Francisco.
news

Normally a leader by example, Aaron Donald now also using his voice, too

Actions have long been Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald's way of setting an example. Given the stakes of Sunday's NFC Championship game, he has been speaking up more.
news

"No better stage" for Rams than taking on division rival 49ers in NFC Championship

The Rams and the 49ers face off for a third time this season, but this time, a trip to the Super Bowl is on the line. 
news

Rams teammates driving Von Miller's high-level of play

Outside linebacker Von Miller is delivering what the Rams hoped for when they acquired him in a trade with the Broncos back in November. He attributes that to the teammates he plays alongside.
Advertising