Game Recap: Rams Super Bowl-bound after rallying to defeat 49ers 20-17

Tied at 17 with 6:32 remaining, the Rams – helped by 25-yard completion from quarterback Matthew Stafford to wide receiver Cooper Kupp – mounted a go-ahead scoring drive capped off by a 30-yard field goal by kicker Matt Gay for a 20-17 lead with 1:46 remaining.

On the ensuing series, defensive lineman Aaron Donald pressured 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo into an errant pass that was tipped and intercepted by linebacker Travin Howard﻿, which Howard returned six yards to the 49ers 13-yard line. From there, the Rams entered victory formation to run out the remaining 69 seconds and secure the victory.

Stafford completed 31 of 45 pass attempts for 337 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Kupp was on the receiving end of both of those touchdowns, also finishing with 11 catches for 142 yards. Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. added nine catches for 113 yards.

Here is the complete game recap, presented by Audi:

The teams traded 3-and-outs on their respective opening possessions. The Rams' second possession reached the 49ers' 3-yard line, but Stafford's pass intended for Kupp was deflected, then intercepted in the endzone by 49ers safety Jimmie Ward.