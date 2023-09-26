Game Recap: Rams fall to Bengals 19-16 on Monday Night Football

CINCINNATI – The Rams (1-2) fell to the Bengals 19-16 Monday night at Paycor Stadium.

The Rams reached the Bengals' 40-yard line with two minutes remaining after a 7-yard scramble by quarterback Matthew Stafford for a fourth-down conversion. A sack before the 2-minute warning for an 8-yard loss gave Los Angeles 2nd and 18 coming out of that break.

Nonetheless, the Rams overcame that with a 37-yard completion from Stafford to wide receiver Puka Nacua that set them up at the Bengals 3-yard line. After a 2-yard run by Kyren Williams﻿, Stafford connected with wide receiver Tutu Atwell for a 1-yard touchdown pass to cut the Rams' deficit to three with 1:03 left.

However, the ensuing onside kick was unsuccessful, and with only one timeout remaining, the Rams could not stop the clock enough times to try to get the ball back, as the Bengals took a knee three times to seal the victory.

Los Angeles was 1 for 11 on third down and 1-for-4 in the redzone in the loss, also committing two turnovers. The majority of its points came from kicker Brett Maher﻿, who converted from distances of 30, 23 and 42 yards. A 14-yard touchdown run by running back Joe Mixon and a pair of field goals by kicker Evan McPherson helped Cincinnati (1-2) pull away in the second half, as the Bengals outscored the Rams 13-10 across the third and fourth quarter.

Stafford completed 18 of 33 pass attempts for 269 yards with one touchdown against two interceptions in the loss and was also sacked six times as the Rams dealt with injuries to their offensive line.

Starting left tackle Alaric Jackson left the game late in the first half with a thigh injury and was questionable to return, before being ruled out early in the fourth quarter. He was replaced by Zach Thomas﻿.

Starting right guard Joe Noteboom left the game late in the third quarter with a knee injury and was questionable to return; he would return with just over 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

Here is the complete game recap:

The Bengals leaned on their run game and quick passes to take some pressure off of quarterback Joe Burrow (active despite calf injury) on their opening drive, but were unable to come away with points after kicker Evan McPherson's 56-yard field goal attempt missed wide left.

The Rams moved quickly after the change of possession, reaching the Bengals' 24-yard line three plays later. Atwell appeared to score on a 24-yard touchdown run off a wide receiver reverse – taking the toss from Stafford after Stafford faked to Williams – but officials overturned the call upon further review, resulting in a 22-yard run for Atwell instead that put the Rams at the Bengals 2-yard line.

After that, a sack and back-to-back incompletions by Stafford forced the Rams to settle for a 30-yard field goal by Maher for an early 3-0 lead.

Similar to their first offensive series, a false start penalty on third down derailed the Bengals' third series and forced them to settle for a 49-yard field goal by McPherson early in the second quarter.