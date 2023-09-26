Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Game Recap: Rams fall to Bengals 19-16 on Monday Night Football

Sep 25, 2023 at 08:31 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

CINCINNATI – The Rams (1-2) fell to the Bengals 19-16 Monday night at Paycor Stadium.

The Rams reached the Bengals' 40-yard line with two minutes remaining after a 7-yard scramble by quarterback Matthew Stafford for a fourth-down conversion. A sack before the 2-minute warning for an 8-yard loss gave Los Angeles 2nd and 18 coming out of that break.

Nonetheless, the Rams overcame that with a 37-yard completion from Stafford to wide receiver Puka Nacua that set them up at the Bengals 3-yard line. After a 2-yard run by Kyren Williams﻿, Stafford connected with wide receiver Tutu Atwell for a 1-yard touchdown pass to cut the Rams' deficit to three with 1:03 left.

However, the ensuing onside kick was unsuccessful, and with only one timeout remaining, the Rams could not stop the clock enough times to try to get the ball back, as the Bengals took a knee three times to seal the victory.

Los Angeles was 1 for 11 on third down and 1-for-4 in the redzone in the loss, also committing two turnovers. The majority of its points came from kicker Brett Maher﻿, who converted from distances of 30, 23 and 42 yards. A 14-yard touchdown run by running back Joe Mixon and a pair of field goals by kicker Evan McPherson helped Cincinnati (1-2) pull away in the second half, as the Bengals outscored the Rams 13-10 across the third and fourth quarter.

Stafford completed 18 of 33 pass attempts for 269 yards with one touchdown against two interceptions in the loss and was also sacked six times as the Rams dealt with injuries to their offensive line.

Starting left tackle Alaric Jackson left the game late in the first half with a thigh injury and was questionable to return, before being ruled out early in the fourth quarter. He was replaced by Zach Thomas﻿.

Starting right guard Joe Noteboom left the game late in the third quarter with a knee injury and was questionable to return; he would return with just over 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

Here is the complete game recap:

The Bengals leaned on their run game and quick passes to take some pressure off of quarterback Joe Burrow (active despite calf injury) on their opening drive, but were unable to come away with points after kicker Evan McPherson's 56-yard field goal attempt missed wide left.

The Rams moved quickly after the change of possession, reaching the Bengals' 24-yard line three plays later. Atwell appeared to score on a 24-yard touchdown run off a wide receiver reverse – taking the toss from Stafford after Stafford faked to Williams – but officials overturned the call upon further review, resulting in a 22-yard run for Atwell instead that put the Rams at the Bengals 2-yard line.

After that, a sack and back-to-back incompletions by Stafford forced the Rams to settle for a 30-yard field goal by Maher for an early 3-0 lead.

Similar to their first offensive series, a false start penalty on third down derailed the Bengals' third series and forced them to settle for a 49-yard field goal by McPherson early in the second quarter.

A 37-yard completion from Stafford to Atwell helped set up the Rams' second field goal, a 23-yarder by Maher to regain the lead 6-3 with 9:52 left in the second quarter.

A little over six minutes later, Stafford was intercepted by Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson as he side-armed a pass intended for wide receiver ﻿Van Jefferson﻿ in an attempt to avoid taking a sack. Officials reviewed the call and upheld the original call, giving Cincinnati the ball at the Los Angeles 41.

An offensive pass interference penalty against Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins negated a deep completion from Burrow that would've set them up inside the Rams' 5-yard line. After that, back-to-back incompletions by Burrow forced the Bengals to punt with 2:30 left in the first half.

The Bengals tied the game 6-6 on a 53-yard field goal by McPherson at the end of the first half.

The Rams regained the lead 9-6 via a 42-yard field goal by Maher at the end of their second half-opening drive.

However, Cincinnati responded on the ensuing drive with a 10-play, 75-yard scoring drive that lasted just over five minutes and was capped off by a 14-yard touchdown run by Mixon to regain the lead 13-9.

Although Los Angeles quickly reached Cincinnati territory with a 46-yard completion from Stafford to wide receiver Van Jefferson, Stafford after that play was intercepted a second time by Wilson, giving the Bengals the ball back at their own 22 with 4:57 left in the third quarter.

Related Links

Shortly thereafter, play action off of a fake toss got the Rams defense to bite and helped Burrow hit wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase for a 43-yard completion. Despite the explosive play, the Rams managed to hold the Bengals to a 48-yard field goal by McPherson to make it 16-9 Bengals with 3:09 left in the third quarter.

An early fourth-quarter interception by defensive back ﻿Ahkello Witherspoon﻿ gave the Rams a chance to mount a potential game-tying scoring drive, but the Rams went 3-and-out on the ensuing possession and were forced to punt with 8:57 remaining.

A 54-yard field goal by McPherson increased the Bengals' lead to 19-9 with 7:13 to go. The Rams eventually answered with a 1-yard touchdown pass from Stafford to Atwell to make it 19-16 with 1:03 remaining, but the ensuing onside kick try to get the ball back was unsuccessful.

Related Content

news

Zach Evans and Earnest Brown IV among Rams' inactives for Week 3 at Bengals

A look at the inactives for Monday Night Football between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Week 3. 
news

Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals: How to watch, listen to and live stream Week 3 Monday Night Football matchup

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football in Week 3. 
news

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the Bengals in Week 3: Limiting dynamic receivers and getting run game going among priorities

Here are 3 Keys to the Rams winning their Week 3 Monday Night Football game against the Bengals in Cincinnati, powered by The Wallace Firm.
news

Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams-Bengals in Week 3

Previews, predictions and other coverage from local and national media heading into Monday night's Week 3 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals. 
news

Injury Report 9/23: Puka Nacua questionable but expected to play against Bengals in Week 3

A look at the final injury report leading into Monday Night Football between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3. 
news

Saturday notebook: What running back rotation behind Kyren Williams will look like in Week 3 against Bengals; McVay says Stetson Bennett 'doing really well'

Rounding up some of the news and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay's Saturday press conference as the team gets closer to wrapping up its preparation for Monday Night Football against the Bengals. 
news

Aaron Donald y los Rams tienen una buena oportunidad de hacer ruido en Cincinnati ante una audiencia mundial de lunes por la noche

Mientras los Rams son un equipo refrescante de la joven temporada, los Bengals aún no han ganado y su quarterback estrella Joe Burrow está lesionado.
news

Rams & Bengals battle in primetime on MNF | Week 3 Game Preview

In this week's game preview, J.B. Long outlines how the Los Angeles Rams offensive line has been a key to success through the first two weeks, and examines the quarterback matchup between Stafford & Burrow in Week 3, under the lights in Cincy.
news

Rams offensive line taking on physical identity

Through the first two weeks of the season, the Rams' offensive line has brought physicality and helped keep quarterback Matthew Stafford's jersey clean. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald, Raheem Morris and Mike LaFleur preview Week 3 at Bengals

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford, defensive tackle Aaron Donald, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur's weekly press conferences as they continue their preparation for Monday Night Football against the Bengals. 
news

Worth the wait: Christian Rozeboom grateful for expanded role

Four years after joining the Rams as an undrafted free agent, linebacker Christian Rozeboom has taken on a bigger role on their defense. 
Advertising