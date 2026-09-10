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Ty Simpson, Tutu Atwell and CJ Daniels among Rams' inactives for Week 1 vs. 49ers in Australia

Sep 10, 2026 at 04:36 PM
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Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

MELBOURNE, Australia – Rams wide receivers Tutu Atwell and CJ Daniels are inactive for today's game against the 49ers at Melbourne Cricket Ground (5:35 p.m. PT, Netflix).

Also inactive for Los Angeles are quarterback Ty Simpson (emergency 3rd QB), offensive lineman Bill Murray and tight end Max Klare.

Simpson being the emergency third quarterback means Stetson Bennett IV will back up Matthew Stafford in Week 1.

Below are the inactives for both teams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

WR CJ Daniels

WR Tutu Atwell

QB Ty Simpson (emergency 3rd QB)

OL Bill Murray

TE Max Klare

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

QB Kurtis Rourke (emergency 3rd QB)

CB Ephesians Prysock

RB Jordan James

WR Jordan Watkins

LB Tatum Bethune

OT Enrique Cruz Jr.

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