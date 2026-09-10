Ty Simpson, Tutu Atwell and CJ Daniels among Rams' inactives for Week 1 vs. 49ers in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia – Rams wide receivers Tutu Atwell and CJ Daniels are inactive for today's game against the 49ers at Melbourne Cricket Ground (5:35 p.m. PT, Netflix).
Also inactive for Los Angeles are quarterback Ty Simpson (emergency 3rd QB), offensive lineman Bill Murray and tight end Max Klare.
Simpson being the emergency third quarterback means Stetson Bennett IV will back up Matthew Stafford in Week 1.
Below are the inactives for both teams.
LOS ANGELES RAMS
WR CJ Daniels
WR Tutu Atwell
QB Ty Simpson (emergency 3rd QB)
OL Bill Murray
TE Max Klare
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
QB Kurtis Rourke (emergency 3rd QB)
CB Ephesians Prysock
RB Jordan James
WR Jordan Watkins
LB Tatum Bethune
OT Enrique Cruz Jr.