Game Recap: Rams extend win streak to three games with 28-19 victory over Lions

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Big performances by quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp and a late fourth-quarter interception by cornerback Jalen Ramsey lifted the Rams (6-1) to a 28-19 win over the Lions (0-7) on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.
The Lions were threatening to score after the Rams regained the lead on a 5-yard touchdown pass from Stafford to Kupp, reaching the Rams 12-yard line on the ensuing possession. Ramsey ensured their lead would be preserved by intercepting Lions quarterback Jared Goff in the endzone.
From there, the Rams managed a 47-yard field goal by kicker Matt Gay on the ensuing possession to put the game out of reach, then Rams safety Nick Scott made a diving interception on the Lions' final possession to clinch the victory.
Stafford reached, and later eclipsed, 300 career passing touchdowns, becoming the seventh-fastest QB to reach the mark. At 301, he passed former Broncos quarterback John Elway for 12th on the NFL's corresponding all-time list. Stafford finished the game 27 of 40 for 329 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions.
Kupp, meanwhile, hauled in 10 of 13 targets for 156 yards and two touchdowns – all team-highs.
Here is the complete game recap:
The Lions scored on the game's first possession, taking an early 7-0 lead after running back D'Andre Swift took a screen pass from Goff 63 yards for a touchdown.
Detroit then successfully recovered an onside kick following that touchdown. It was forced to punt near midfield and the end of the ensuing series, but instead faked it with punter Jack Fox completing a pass to cornerback Bobby Price for the fourth-down conversion.
Set up at the Rams' 33 following that completion, the Lions were held to a 37-yard field goal and increased their lead to 10.
By that point, the Rams finally took their first offensive snaps with 7:23 left in the first quarter. Stafford completed a 16-yard pass to Tyler Higbee and 29-yard pass to Kupp to quickly move them into Lions territory, and the Rams managed a 33-yard field goal by Gay to cut their deficit to 10-3 with 2:55 left in the first quarter.
The Lions regained a 10-point lead via kicker Austin Seibert's successful 47-yard field goal attempt early in the second quarter, but the Rams answered on the ensuing series with an 11-yard touchdown pass from Stafford to Van Jefferson. The Rams then gained the first lead of the contest on a 2-yard touchdown pass from Stafford to Kupp with 1:23 left in the first half. The Lions tacked on a 41-yard field goal by Seibert on the following possession with four seconds left in the first half to cut the Rams' halftime lead to one.
The Lions used another fake punt, this time safety C.J. Moore taking the snap and running 28 yards for the fourth down conversion, to move into Rams territory midway through the third quarter. However, they would turn the ball over on downs after linebacker Kenny Young stopped Swift for no gain on 4th and 1 from the Rams 18.
The Rams faced their own 4th and 1 on the ensuing drive, but from the Lions 46, and didn't convert, giving the ball back to the Lions. While Detroit could only manage a 31-yard field goal at the end of the drive, they regained the lead 19-17 with 1:43 left in the third quarter.
Los Angeles ensured it would answer. Helped by a 59-yard completion from Stafford to Kupp, L.A. reached the Detroit 19 just before the end of the third quarter, then reached the endzone four plays later via a 5-yard touchdown pass from Stafford to Kupp. Wide receiver Robert Woods took the ball in for the ensuing two-point conversion, giving the Rams a 25-19 lead.
The Lions threatened on the following possession, reaching the Rams 12, but Jalen Ramsey's clutch interception ensured the Lions came up empty. The Rams added a 47-yard field goal by Gay on the following possession to extend their lead to 28-19 with 58 seconds left.
Though the Lions reached midfield on their final offensive possession, Scott came up with a diving interception to dash any chances of a Lions comeback and secure the win for the Rams.