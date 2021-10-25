Game Recap: Rams extend win streak to three games with 28-19 victory over Lions

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Big performances by quarterback ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿ and wide receiver ﻿Cooper Kupp﻿ and a late fourth-quarter interception by cornerback ﻿Jalen Ramsey﻿ lifted the Rams (6-1) to a 28-19 win over the Lions (0-7) on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

The Lions were threatening to score after the Rams regained the lead on a 5-yard touchdown pass from Stafford to Kupp, reaching the Rams 12-yard line on the ensuing possession. Ramsey ensured their lead would be preserved by intercepting Lions quarterback Jared Goff in the endzone.

From there, the Rams managed a 47-yard field goal by kicker ﻿Matt Gay﻿ on the ensuing possession to put the game out of reach, then Rams safety ﻿Nick Scott﻿ made a diving interception on the Lions' final possession to clinch the victory.

Stafford reached, and later eclipsed, 300 career passing touchdowns, becoming the seventh-fastest QB to reach the mark. At 301, he passed former Broncos quarterback John Elway for 12th on the NFL's corresponding all-time list. Stafford finished the game 27 of 40 for 329 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions.

Kupp, meanwhile, hauled in 10 of 13 targets for 156 yards and two touchdowns – all team-highs.

Here is the complete game recap:

The Lions scored on the game's first possession, taking an early 7-0 lead after running back D'Andre Swift took a screen pass from Goff 63 yards for a touchdown.

Detroit then successfully recovered an onside kick following that touchdown. It was forced to punt near midfield and the end of the ensuing series, but instead faked it with punter Jack Fox completing a pass to cornerback Bobby Price for the fourth-down conversion.

Set up at the Rams' 33 following that completion, the Lions were held to a 37-yard field goal and increased their lead to 10.