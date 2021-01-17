Game Recap: Rams fall to Packers 32-18 in divisional round of playoffs

Despite strong efforts from quarterback Jared Goff and a couple rookies, the sixth-seeded Rams saw their 2020 season end with a 32-18 loss to the top-seeded Packers on Saturday at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisc. in the divisional round of the playoffs.
Goff completed 21 of 27 pass attempts for 174 yards and one touchdown for Los Angeles in the loss, his lone passing score going to rookie wide receiver Van Jefferson on a 4-yard completion. Jefferson caught six of his seven targets for 46 yards overall, and his touchdown catch joined Cooper Kupp (2017) and Torry Holt (1999) as the only Rams rookies since the 1970 merger with a receiving TD in the playoffs, according to NFL Research.
Rookie running back Cam Akers led the Rams' backfield with 18 carries for 90 yards in addition to the touchdown, while wide receiver Josh Reynolds led all Rams receivers with 65 yards on three receptions.
Linebacker Troy Reeder led the Rams' defense with 13 total tackles, but as a unit they only managed one QB hit with zero sacks against Packers quarterback Rodgers.
Here is the full game recap for Rams-Packers, presented by Cedars-Sinai:
After the Rams offense went 3-and-out on the first drive of the game, the Packers took advantage with a scoring drive that ended with a 24-yard field goal by kicker Mason Crosby for an early 3-0 lead. Though the Packers reached the Rams 4-yard line, key stops by Rams defensive lineman Greg Gaines and Reeder forced the Packers to settle for three points.
Los Angeles' offense was much more settled in on its second series, as Goff hit Reynolds over the middle for a 28-yard gain and wide receiver Robert Woods for a 19-yard gain to move it into Green Bay territory. L.A. initially went for it on 4th and 1 from the Green Bay 14, but a false start penalty prevented the play from getting off and led to it settling for a 37-yard field goal by kicker Matt Gay instead.
The Packers regained the 10-3 lead on the ensuing drive, a 14-play, 84-yard series that erased nearly eight minutes off the clock and ended with a 1-yard touchdown pass from Rodgers to wide receiver Davante Adams. Green Bay was also helped on the drive by a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty against Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald.
After another 3-and-out by the Rams, a 1-yard touchdown run by Rodgers made it 16-3 Packers with 3:29 remaining in the first half, though Green Bay's extra point attempt was unsuccessful due to a bad snap.
Sparked by Akers, L.A. reduced its deficit to six with a four-yard touchdown pass from Goff to Jefferson with 29 seconds left until halftime.
However, Green Bay responded with completions by Rodgers of 21 yards to Adams and 33 yards to tight end Robert Tonyan to set up a 39-yard field goal attempt by Crosby, giving it a 19-10 halftime lead over Los Angeles.
The Packers received the second-half kickoff, and that opening drive started with a 60-yard run by running back Aaron Jones on the first play and ended with a 1-yard touchdown run by Jones to extend their lead to 25-10. Green Bay went for two but the attempt was unsuccessful.
Buoyed by a defensive stand, the Rams pulled within seven with 1:45 left in the third quarter on a 7-yard touchdown run by Akers on a direct snap out of the wildcat formation, followed by a hook-and-ladder play in which Jefferson caught a pass from Goff, then flipped the ball to Akers for the 2-point conversion.
A second-consecutive defensive stop gave the Rams a chance to mount a game-tying drive, but they were ultimately forced to punt from their own 31 with 9:53 left in the fourth quarter.
Rams defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson forced a fumble by Packers running back A.J. Dillon two plays later, but the loose ball fell right to the hands of Rodgers. Three plays after the fumble, Rodgers connected with wide receiver Allen Lazard for a 58-yard touchdown pass to put the Packers up 32-18 with 6:52 left in the fourth quarter.
On the ensuing drive, the Rams were forced to go for it on 4th and 13 from midfield to keep the series alive, but it ended with Goff getting sacked. From there, the Packers were able to run out the remaining five minutes and eight seconds to earn the win and end the Rams' season.