Game Recap: Rams fall to Packers 32-18 in divisional round of playoffs

Despite strong efforts from quarterback Jared Goff and a couple rookies, the sixth-seeded Rams saw their 2020 season end with a 32-18 loss to the top-seeded Packers on Saturday at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisc. in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Goff completed 21 of 27 pass attempts for 174 yards and one touchdown for Los Angeles in the loss, his lone passing score going to rookie wide receiver Van Jefferson on a 4-yard completion. Jefferson caught six of his seven targets for 46 yards overall, and his touchdown catch joined Cooper Kupp (2017) and Torry Holt (1999) as the only Rams rookies since the 1970 merger with a receiving TD in the playoffs, according to NFL Research.

Rookie running back Cam Akers led the Rams' backfield with 18 carries for 90 yards in addition to the touchdown, while wide receiver Josh Reynolds led all Rams receivers with 65 yards on three receptions.

Linebacker Troy Reeder led the Rams' defense with 13 total tackles, but as a unit they only managed one QB hit with zero sacks against Packers quarterback Rodgers.

Here is the full game recap for Rams-Packers:

After the Rams offense went 3-and-out on the first drive of the game, the Packers took advantage with a scoring drive that ended with a 24-yard field goal by kicker Mason Crosby for an early 3-0 lead. Though the Packers reached the Rams 4-yard line, key stops by Rams defensive lineman Greg Gaines and Reeder forced the Packers to settle for three points.