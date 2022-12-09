Game Recap: Baker Mayfield's game-winning, 23-yard touchdown pass to Van Jefferson with nine seconds left lifts Rams to thrilling 17-16 Thursday Night Football win over Raiders

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The Rams are back in the win column.
Quarterback Baker Mayfield threw the game-winning, 23-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Van Jefferson with nine seconds remaining, lifting the Rams (4-9) to a 17-16 victory over Raiders (5-8) Thursday night at SoFi Stadium.
Running back Cam Akers' 1-yard rushing touchdown pulled the Rams within 6 with 3:19 to play, then the Rams got a third-down stop with 2 minutes remaining forcing the Raiders to punt. However, that punt landed at the Rams 2-yard line, pinning them deep with 1:45 remaining and without any timeouts left.
Helped by a 32-yard catch by wide receiver Ben Skowronek and penalties against the Raiders along the way, Mayfield eventually found Jefferson for that 23-yard touchdown pass, which Jefferson caught over the shoulder, to give the Rams a 17-16 lead, their first of the game.
On the first play of the Raiders' ensuing possession, Rams safety Taylor Rapp intercepted Raiders quarterback Derek Carr to clinch the victory.
Mayfield took over for starter John Wolford after the first offensive series and completed 22 of 35 pass attempts for 230 yards plus the game-winning touchdown. On defense, linebacker Bobby Wagner paced the unit with a game-high 14 total tackles, while linebacker Ernest Jones recorded his first interception of the season.
Here is the complete game recap, presented by QuidelOrtho:
The Raiders took an early 7-0 lead via a 1-yard touchdown run by running back Josh Jacobs on the opening possession, then extended their lead to 10-0 on a 55-yard field goal by kicker Daniel Carlson late in the first quarter.
Trailing by 10, the Rams put Mayfield in at quarterback on their second offensive series and managed to get a field goal out of it, as Matt Gay's 55-yard attempt cut their deficit 7 with six seconds left in the first quarter.
Though the Raiders added another field goal to go back up by 10, the Rams appeared positioned to respond with at least that. However, after a 22-yard completion from Mayfield to wide receiver Ben Skowronek, running back Cam Akers fumbled at the Raiders 19-yard line, and it was recovered by the Raiders with 4:45 remaining in the first half.
The Raiders likewise seemed poised to capitalize on that takeaway until the Rams generated one of their own via a one-handed interception in the endzone by linebacker Ernest Jones with 56 seconds left in the first half. However, the Rams were unable to manufacture anything off of the pick.
A defensive pass interference penalty drawn by Atwell brought Los Angeles to the Las Vegas 30-yard line with 5:16 remaining in the third quarter. However, a holding penalty on 3rd and 10 on that drive made it difficult for L.A. to convert, and coupled with a personal foul penalty, left it attempting a 61-yard field goal that Gay missed wide left.
The Raiders added a 36-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter to extend their lead to 16-3. A promising drive by the Rams ended with a 1-yard touchdown run by Akers to cut the Rams' deficit to six with 3:19 remaining.
After a third-down stop on the ensuing possession, the Rams overcame beginning what would be the game-winning drive from their own 2 to score the game-winning touchdown, a 23-yard pass from Mayfield to Jefferson to go up 17-16.
Safety Taylor Rapp's interception with 2 seconds left sealed the victory.