Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Presented by

Game Recap: Baker Mayfield's game-winning, 23-yard touchdown pass to Van Jefferson with nine seconds left lifts Rams to thrilling 17-16 Thursday Night Football win over Raiders

Dec 08, 2022 at 08:27 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The Rams are back in the win column.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield threw the game-winning, 23-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Van Jefferson with nine seconds remaining, lifting the Rams (4-9) to a 17-16 victory over Raiders (5-8) Thursday night at SoFi Stadium.

Running back Cam Akers' 1-yard rushing touchdown pulled the Rams within 6 with 3:19 to play, then the Rams got a third-down stop with 2 minutes remaining forcing the Raiders to punt. However, that punt landed at the Rams 2-yard line, pinning them deep with 1:45 remaining and without any timeouts left.

Helped by a 32-yard catch by wide receiver Ben Skowronek and penalties against the Raiders along the way, Mayfield eventually found Jefferson for that 23-yard touchdown pass, which Jefferson caught over the shoulder, to give the Rams a 17-16 lead, their first of the game.

On the first play of the Raiders' ensuing possession, Rams safety Taylor Rapp intercepted Raiders quarterback Derek Carr to clinch the victory.

Mayfield took over for starter John Wolford after the first offensive series and completed 22 of 35 pass attempts for 230 yards plus the game-winning touchdown. On defense, linebacker Bobby Wagner paced the unit with a game-high 14 total tackles, while linebacker Ernest Jones recorded his first interception of the season.

Here is the complete game recap, presented by QuidelOrtho:

The Raiders took an early 7-0 lead via a 1-yard touchdown run by running back Josh Jacobs on the opening possession, then extended their lead to 10-0 on a 55-yard field goal by kicker Daniel Carlson late in the first quarter.

Trailing by 10, the Rams put Mayfield in at quarterback on their second offensive series and managed to get a field goal out of it, as Matt Gay's 55-yard attempt cut their deficit 7 with six seconds left in the first quarter.

Related Links

Though the Raiders added another field goal to go back up by 10, the Rams appeared positioned to respond with at least that. However, after a 22-yard completion from Mayfield to wide receiver Ben Skowronek, running back Cam Akers fumbled at the Raiders 19-yard line, and it was recovered by the Raiders with 4:45 remaining in the first half.

The Raiders likewise seemed poised to capitalize on that takeaway until the Rams generated one of their own via a one-handed interception in the endzone by linebacker Ernest Jones with 56 seconds left in the first half. However, the Rams were unable to manufacture anything off of the pick.

A defensive pass interference penalty drawn by Atwell brought Los Angeles to the Las Vegas 30-yard line with 5:16 remaining in the third quarter. However, a holding penalty on 3rd and 10 on that drive made it difficult for L.A. to convert, and coupled with a personal foul penalty, left it attempting a 61-yard field goal that Gay missed wide left.

The Raiders added a 36-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter to extend their lead to 16-3. A promising drive by the Rams ended with a 1-yard touchdown run by Akers to cut the Rams' deficit to six with 3:19 remaining.

After a third-down stop on the ensuing possession, the Rams overcame beginning what would be the game-winning drive from their own 2 to score the game-winning touchdown, a 23-yard pass from Mayfield to Jefferson to go up 17-16.

Safety Taylor Rapp's interception with 2 seconds left sealed the victory.

Related Content

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Baker Mayfield and Van Jefferson react to 17-16 win over Raiders on Thursday Night Football in Week 14

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Baker Mayfield and wide receiver Van Jefferson's postgame press conferences following the team's 17-16 win over the Raiders Thursday night at SoFi Stadium.

news

Shaun Jolly, Ronnie Rivers and Bobby Evans among Rams' inactives for Week 14 vs. Raiders

A look at the inactives for Thursday Night Football between the Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders in Week 14.

news

Baker Mayfield podría debutar este jueves con los Rams, que buscan liquidar las aspiraciones de playoffs de los Raiders

El partido de Thursday Night Football en SoFi Stadium será el primer duelo entre los Rams y los Raiders en el área de Los Ángeles desde 1994.

news

Injury Report 12/7: Aaron Donald, Terrell Lewis, David Long Jr. and Travin Howard out for Thursday Night Football vs. Raiders; Brandon Powell and John Wolford questionable

A look at the final injury report leading into Week 14's Thursday Night Football matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders.

news

McVay: Rams "working through" Baker Mayfield's status for Thursday Night Football vs. Raiders, leaning toward him being active

Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield's status for Week 14 against the Raiders is still being determined, according to head coach Sean McVay, though it's likely Mayfield will be active.

news

Rams & Raiders under the lights at SoFi Stadium on Thursday Night Football | Week 14 Game Preview

In this Week 14 preview, J.B. Long details a historic, if not storied rivalry between the Rams and Raiders, highlights which Los Angeles Rams players have been thriving in expanded opportunities, and examines how the L.A. defense plans to slow down Las Vegas' offensive standouts Josh Jacobs and Davante Adams.

news

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the Raiders

Here are three keys to the Los Angeles Rams winning their Week 14 Thursday Night Football regular season home game against Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium, powered by The Wallace Firm.

news

From the Podium: Raiders, Week 14

Key quotes and notes from Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, offensive coordinator Liam Coen, linebacker Bobby Wagner and quarterback John Wolford as the Rams prepare for Thursday Night Football against the Raiders.

news

Rams claimed and awarded QB Baker Mayfield off waivers

The Los Angeles Rams have claimed and been awarded quarterback Baker Mayfield off waivers.

news

Michael Hoecht proving to be a quick study at outside linebacker

For Rams defensive lineman Michael Hoecht, the transition to outside linebacker hasn't been too difficult despite minimal experience at the position prior to the NFL.

news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 14

An aggregate look at where the Los Angeles Rams rank across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into their Week 14 Thursday Night Football home game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Advertising