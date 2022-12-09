Game Recap: Baker Mayfield's game-winning, 23-yard touchdown pass to Van Jefferson with nine seconds left lifts Rams to thrilling 17-16 Thursday Night Football win over Raiders

Running back Cam Akers' 1-yard rushing touchdown pulled the Rams within 6 with 3:19 to play, then the Rams got a third-down stop with 2 minutes remaining forcing the Raiders to punt. However, that punt landed at the Rams 2-yard line, pinning them deep with 1:45 remaining and without any timeouts left.

Helped by a 32-yard catch by wide receiver Ben Skowronek and penalties against the Raiders along the way, Mayfield eventually found Jefferson for that 23-yard touchdown pass, which Jefferson caught over the shoulder, to give the Rams a 17-16 lead, their first of the game.

On the first play of the Raiders' ensuing possession, Rams safety Taylor Rapp intercepted Raiders quarterback Derek Carr to clinch the victory.

Mayfield took over for starter John Wolford after the first offensive series and completed 22 of 35 pass attempts for 230 yards plus the game-winning touchdown. On defense, linebacker Bobby Wagner paced the unit with a game-high 14 total tackles, while linebacker Ernest Jones recorded his first interception of the season.

Here is the complete game recap:

The Raiders took an early 7-0 lead via a 1-yard touchdown run by running back Josh Jacobs on the opening possession, then extended their lead to 10-0 on a 55-yard field goal by kicker Daniel Carlson late in the first quarter.