Shaun Jolly, Ronnie Rivers and Bobby Evans among Rams' inactives for Week 14 vs. Raiders

Dec 08, 2022
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Running back Ronnie Rivers and offensive lineman Bobby Evans are among the Rams' inactives for tonight's against the Raiders at SoFi Stadium (5:15 p.m. PT, Amazon Prime Video).

Los Angeles' other inactives include cornerback David Long Jr. (groin), linebacker Travin Howard (hip), cornerback Shaun Jolly, outside linebacker Terrell Lewis (back) and defensive lineman Aaron Donald (ankle). Long, Howard, Lewis and Donald were all ruled out in advance of the contest.

Below are the inactives for both teams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

CB David Long Jr.

RB Ronnie Rivers

LB Travin Howard

CB Shaun Jolly

OLB Terrell Lewis

OL Bobby Evans

DL Aaron Donald

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

CB Rock Ya-Sin

LB Jayon Brown

C Hroniss Grasu

TE Jesper Horsted

DE Tashawn Bower

DT Andrew Billings

Advertising