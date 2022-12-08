Shaun Jolly, Ronnie Rivers and Bobby Evans among Rams' inactives for Week 14 vs. Raiders

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Running back Ronnie Rivers and offensive lineman Bobby Evans are among the Rams' inactives for tonight's against the Raiders at SoFi Stadium (5:15 p.m. PT, Amazon Prime Video).
Los Angeles' other inactives include cornerback David Long Jr. (groin), linebacker Travin Howard (hip), cornerback Shaun Jolly, outside linebacker Terrell Lewis (back) and defensive lineman Aaron Donald (ankle). Long, Howard, Lewis and Donald were all ruled out in advance of the contest.
Below are the inactives for both teams.
LOS ANGELES RAMS
CB David Long Jr.
RB Ronnie Rivers
LB Travin Howard
CB Shaun Jolly
OLB Terrell Lewis
OL Bobby Evans
DL Aaron Donald
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS
CB Rock Ya-Sin
LB Jayon Brown
C Hroniss Grasu
TE Jesper Horsted
DE Tashawn Bower
DT Andrew Billings
