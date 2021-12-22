Game Recap: Rams defeat Seahawks 20-10, move into tie for first place in NFC West

Similarly, the Rams' third offensive series ended with Stafford getting sacked on third down, forcing them to punt, but their defense stepped up on the ensuing possession with an impressive leaping pass breakup on 3rd down to force the Seahawks to punt. Yet, when the Rams got the ball back for their fourth offensive possession, it ended without points again, as Stafford's pass intended for Kupp fell incomplete, resulting in a turnover on downs on 4th and 2 at the Seattle 32.

The Seahawks then needed only three plays to reach Rams territory, as a 34-yard completion from Wilson to tight end Gerald Everett moved them to the Rams 14-yard line. However, Wilson getting sacked by Floyd, plus a pair of incompletions by Wilson and a false start penalty against the Seahawks forced Seattle to settle for a 39-yard field goal by kicker Jason Myers, leaving the two teams tied 3-3 at halftime.

Receiving the second half kickoff, the Seahawks used the opening drive after halftime to mount a 11-play, 75-yard touchdown-scoring drive to take a 10-3 lead, with running back DeeJay Dallas scoring on a 4-yard run.