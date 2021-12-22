Game Recap: Rams defeat Seahawks 20-10, move into tie for first place in NFC West

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Another big game from wide receiver Cooper Kupp and a strong second-half performance by the defense helped the Rams (10-4, 3-2 NFC West) defeat the Seahawks 20-10 Tuesday night at SoFi Stadium.
With the victory over Seattle (5-9, 2-3), the Rams moved into a first-place tie with the Cardinals in the NFC West.
Kupp set the franchise single-season record for receptions, as his nine receptions gave him 122 on the year; he also finished with 136 receiving yards and two touchdowns for an NFL-record 10th-straight game of 90 or more receiving yards. Meanwhile, outside linebacker Von Miller recorded his first sack as a Ram, adding six total tackles (two for loss) and 2 QB hits.
Kicker Matt Gay made both of his field goal attempts – including a 55-yarder – and both of his extra point attempts, while quarterback Matthew Stafford completed 21 of 29 pass attempts for 244 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in the win.
Here is the complete game recap:
The Rams advanced into Seahawks territory on opening drive, but the drive was stalled by a pair of penalties, including a holding call that negated a 16-yard catch-and-run by Michel. However, a running into the kicker penalty against the Seahawks on the Rams' ensuing punt attempt gave the Rams five more yards, enough to put Gay in range for a successful 55-yard field goal try and give them and early 3-0 lead.
Donald blowing up a screen on 3rd-and-5 on the next series mitigated the damage of the Seahawks reaching midfield, forcing them to punt. However, Stafford was intercepted at the Seattle 6 by safety Quandre Diggs, who returned the pick 25 yards to the Seattle 31.
The Rams defense again rose to the challenge, with Miller sacking quarterback Russell Wilson for a 9-yard loss on 3rd and 2 to force the Seahawks to punt.
Similarly, the Rams' third offensive series ended with Stafford getting sacked on third down, forcing them to punt, but their defense stepped up on the ensuing possession with an impressive leaping pass breakup on 3rd down to force the Seahawks to punt. Yet, when the Rams got the ball back for their fourth offensive possession, it ended without points again, as Stafford's pass intended for Kupp fell incomplete, resulting in a turnover on downs on 4th and 2 at the Seattle 32.
The Seahawks then needed only three plays to reach Rams territory, as a 34-yard completion from Wilson to tight end Gerald Everett moved them to the Rams 14-yard line. However, Wilson getting sacked by Floyd, plus a pair of incompletions by Wilson and a false start penalty against the Seahawks forced Seattle to settle for a 39-yard field goal by kicker Jason Myers, leaving the two teams tied 3-3 at halftime.
Receiving the second half kickoff, the Seahawks used the opening drive after halftime to mount a 11-play, 75-yard touchdown-scoring drive to take a 10-3 lead, with running back DeeJay Dallas scoring on a 4-yard run.
The Rams answered with a 6-yard touchdown pass from Stafford to Kupp for a 10-10 tie with 6:31 remaining in the third quarter, then regained the lead 17-10 with 10:38 left in the fourth quarter after Stafford connected with Kupp for a 29-yard touchdown pass.
Gay's 35-yard field goal with 1:51 remaining extended the Rams' lead to 20-10.
The Seahawks' last gasp was a deep, 48-yard heave by Wilson toward the endzone intended for wide receiver DK Metcalf, but the ball hung in the air long enough for Rams safety Taylor Rapp to jump in front of it for the interception, securing the victory.