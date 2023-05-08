Get to know Appalachian State OLB Nick Hampton | Pick 161

1) Senior Bowl participant

A college all-star even that has been good to the Rams, Hampton is the latest to come from the Senior Bowl pipeline.

2) Another captain

Hampton is yet another team captain in this draft class, one of seven such players – the others being Steve Avila, Byron Young, Kobie Turner, Davis Allen, Puka Nacua and Jason Taylor II.

Warren McClendon and Stetson Bennett were both game captains for Georgia for multiple games last season.

3) Dual-sport athlete

At Anderson (South Carolina) Westside, Hampton also competed in track and field in addition to playing football.

4) Hometown in between two major cities

Hampton's hometown of Anderson, South Carolina is midway between Atlanta, Georgia and Charlotte, North Carolina.

5) Attention-getting performance