READ: Rams select Appalachian State OLB Nick Hampton with 161st pick in 2023 NFL Draft

SOFI DRAFT LAB – Another addition is coming to the Rams' group of edge defenders.
Los Angeles on Saturday selected Appalachian State outside linebacker Nick Hampton with the 161st overall pick in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Hampton posted a team-best 9.5 tackles for loss in 2022, adding seven sacks, 39 tackles and three forced fumbles while starting nine games. He was also a First-Team All-conference performer even though he missed three games due to injury.
Hampton is the second outside linebacker selected by the Rams in this year's draft. They also grabbed Tennessee outside linebacker Byron Young 77th overall in the third round on Day 2.
Take a look at photos of new Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Nick Hampton from his time at Appalachian State.