Get to know Florida State DT Braden Fiske | Pick 39

Apr 30, 2024 at 02:21 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

The Rams used their second selection in the 2024 NFL Draft on Florida State defensive tackle Braden Fiske, who was chosen in the second round, 39th overall.

Here's what you should know about him:

240430_GettoKnowFiske_16x9

1) Stock up

While at Florida State, Fiske hired a financial advisor and began learning about ways to invest the money he was making via Name, Image and Likeness. He continued to learn about investing via books and podcasts, and grandfather and uncle's influence also played a role in that.

2) Successfully transitioned to Power 5 level

Similar to second-year Rams nose tackle Kobie Turner and rookie class mate and college teammate Jared Verse, Fiske successfully made the jump from a smaller school – in his case Western Michigan – to the Power Five level.

Fiske spent five seasons at Western Michigan before joining Florida State as a grad transfer for the 2023 season.

3) Game recognize game

Playing for the National Team in this year's Senior Bowl, Fiske was voted practice player of the week by members of the American Team (opposing team).

PHOTOS: Meet new Rams DT Braden Fiske | 2024 NFL Draft

With the 39th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Los Angeles Rams have selected Florida State defensive tackle Braden Fiske. Take a look through the best photos from his time at FSU.

Florida State defensive lineman Braden Fiske
1 / 5

Florida State defensive lineman Braden Fiske

Florida State defensive lineman Braden Fiske
2 / 5

Florida State defensive lineman Braden Fiske

Florida State defensive lineman Braden Fiske
3 / 5

Florida State defensive lineman Braden Fiske

Florida State defensive lineman Braden Fiske reacts after a sack against Louisville during the second half of the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Erik Verduzco)
4 / 5

Florida State defensive lineman Braden Fiske reacts after a sack against Louisville during the second half of the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Erik Verduzco)

Erik Verduzco/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida State defensive lineman Braden Fiske
5 / 5

Florida State defensive lineman Braden Fiske

Mike Erdelyi
4) Putting up numbers

Fiske led all defensive tackles in the combine in the 40-yard dash, vertical jump, and broad jump.

He ran a 4.78-second 40, posted a 33.5-inch vertical jump and 9 feet, 9 inches in the broad jump.

5) Former baseball player

In addition to football, Fiske also played baseball in high school for Michigan City (Ind.).

