Get to know the Rams' 16 undrafted free agent signees

Offense

TE Roger Carter, Georgia State

A four-year starter for Georgia State, the 6-foot-2, 250-pound Carter posted 96 receptions for 1,224 yards and 12 touchdowns in five seasons. His receptions ranked ninth in program history, his receiving yards eighth and his touchdowns tied for sixth and second among tight ends.

WR Lance McCutcheon, Montana State

McCutcheon, 6-3, 202, logged 94 catches for 1,741 yards and 13 touchdowns during his Montana State career.

TE Jamal Pettigrew, McNeese State

The 6-foot-7, 247-pound Pettigrew registered 18 catches for 132 yards and one touchdown in his lone season at McNeese State as a graduate transfer. Prior to joining McNeese State, he spent three years at LSU, making two catches for 17 yards in 28 games (missed entire 2018 season due to a knee injury sustained that summer).

G Jack Snyder, San Jose State

Snyder, 6-5, 306, departed San Jose State as the program record-holder for most starts (52) and games played (57). In 2021, he was part of an offensive line that allowed just 21 sacks on 402 pass attempts. He has experience starting at both left tackle and right tackle.

Defense

DB T.J. Carter, TCU

The 5-11, 193-pound Carter posted 46 total tackles, one interception and one pass breakup in 10 games in his lone season at TCU. Prior to joining TCU as a graduate transfer, he had 187 total tackles, seven interceptions and 40 pass breakups in 46 career games across four seasons at Memphis.

DT Elijah Garcia, Rice

Garcia, 6-5, 302, collected 190 total tackles and 5.5 sacks in 51 career games across five seasons at Rice. He closed out his career playing 49 consecutive games.

LB Jake Hummel, Iowa State

A two-time Honorable Mention All-Big 12 recipient from conference coaches, the 6-foot-1, 235-pound Hummel posted 228 total tackles, 12 pass breakups and three interceptions in 63 games across five seasons. He was also a four-time Academic All-Big 12 recipient.

DB Dan Isom, Washington State

Isom, 6-0, 194, registered 119 total tackles, six pass breakups, four forced fumbles and one interception in 22 games across three seasons at Washington State. Prior to Washington State, he played at Iowa Western Community College for one year. He began his college career at Northern Illinois.

DB Duron Lowe, Liberty

Low, 5-10, 194, tallied 31 total tackles, two interceptions and six pass breakups in 13 games in his lone season at Liberty. Prior to Liberty, he played two seasons at UTEP. He began his college career at Butler Community College.

DB Jairon McVea, Baylor

McVea, 5-9, 185, posted 99 total tackles, seven pass breakups and three interceptions in 59 career games across five seasons at Baylor. He was also named to the Big 12 Commissioner's Honor Roll four times.

DT Dion Novil, North Texas

A two-time All-Conference USA choice, the 6-4, 308-pound Novil produced 184 total tackles (including 28 for loss), plus 6.5 sacks and six pass breakups in 52 games across five seasons at North Texas.

LB Brayden Thomas, North Dakota State

55 total tackles (including 18 for loss) and 10.5 sacks in 22 games across two seasons at North Dakota State. Prior to North Dakota State, he played two seasons at Minnesota State University Mankato, where he was an All-Northern Sun Intercollegiate second team choice. He began his college career at the University of Mary.

LB Keir Thomas, Florida State

Thomas, 6-2, 272, logged 42 total tackles and 6.5 sacks in 12 games his lone season at Florida State. Prior to transferring to Florida State, logged 142 total tackles and 8.5 sacks in 44 games across four seasons at South Carolina.

LB Benton Whitley, Holy Cross

Whitley, 6-4, 260, registered 111 total tackles and 15.5 sacks in 42 games across five seasons at Holy Cross.

DB Caesar Williams, Wisconsin

Williams, 6-0, 188, produced 96 total tackles 27 pass breakups and five interceptions In 47 games across five seasons at Wisconsin.

Special Teams

P Cameron Dicker, Texas (pictured at the top)