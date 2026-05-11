Get to know Tim Keenan III

The Rams used the 232nd overall pick – their final one of this year's draft – to select former Alabama defensive lineman Tim Keenan III.

Here are five things fans should know about him.

1) 2023 became a pivotal year that set him on his current path

A physical and spiritual mindset shift going into redshirt sophomore year got Keenan on track to where he is today, between getting down to 315 pounds by start of 2023 season after weighing 343 previous year and becoming more connected to his faith. While he would wait two years before becoming a starter, he took advantage once he got his opportunity.

2) Former team captain for the Crimson Tide

Keenan was one of four permanent ones for Alabama last season, along with quarterback Ty Simpson, linebacker Deontae Lawson and center Parker Brailsford.

3) 2026 Senior Bowl participant

A staple of the college all-star circuit over the years for the Rams' scouting department, Keenan joins the long list of players on the roster who participated in the event.

4) A Tide-al wave coming to LA

Keenan is one of three Rams rookies this year hail from Alabama: Keenan, quarterback Ty Simpson and inside linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green.

5) Football is family