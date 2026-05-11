 Skip to main content
Advertising

Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Presented by

Get to know Tim Keenan III

May 11, 2026 at 10:54 AM
Author Image
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

The Rams used the 232nd overall pick – their final one of this year's draft – to select former Alabama defensive lineman Tim Keenan III.

Here are five things fans should know about him.

1) 2023 became a pivotal year that set him on his current path

A physical and spiritual mindset shift going into redshirt sophomore year got Keenan on track to where he is today, between getting down to 315 pounds by start of 2023 season after weighing 343 previous year and becoming more connected to his faith. While he would wait two years before becoming a starter, he took advantage once he got his opportunity.

2) Former team captain for the Crimson Tide

Keenan was one of four permanent ones for Alabama last season, along with quarterback Ty Simpson, linebacker Deontae Lawson and center Parker Brailsford.

3) 2026 Senior Bowl participant

A staple of the college all-star circuit over the years for the Rams' scouting department, Keenan joins the long list of players on the roster who participated in the event.

4) A Tide-al wave coming to LA

Keenan is one of three Rams rookies this year hail from Alabama: Keenan, quarterback Ty Simpson and inside linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green.

5) Football is family

Keenan began playing football when he was 4 years old, and was coached by his dad throughout little league.

Related Content

news

Get to know CJ Daniels

Here are five things Rams fans should know about former Miami (Fla.) wide receiver CJ Daniels, who the team drafted 197th overall this year.

news

Get to know Ty Simpson

Here are five things Rams fans should know about former Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson, who the team drafted 13th overall this year.

news

READ: 2026 Los Angeles Rams Draft Picks

Tracking each selection the Los Angeles Rams make in the 2026 NFL Draft

news

READ: Rams select DL Tim Keenan III with 232nd overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft

The Rams have selected Alabama defensive lineman Tim Keenan III in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

news

READ: Rams select WR CJ Daniels with 197th overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft

The Rams have selected Miami wide receiver CJ Daniels in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

news

READ: Rams select OT Keagen Trost with 93rd overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft

The Rams have selected Missouri offensive tackle Keagen Trost in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

news

READ: Rams select TE Max Klare with 61st pick in the 2026 NFL Draft

The Rams have selected Ohio State tight end Max Klare with the No. 61 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

news

READ: Rams select QB Ty Simpson with 13th pick in the 2026 NFL Draft

The Rams have selected Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson with the 13th pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Rams and Zillow welcome fans to their block for first ever fan facing NFL Draft Experience at Hollywood Park in Inglewood, CA

This April, the Rams and Zillow are welcoming fans to their block for an immersive experience, retail pop-up and the Fan Fair, a family-friendly space featuring carnival-style rides and games.

news

READ: Rams select WR Konata Mumpfield with 242nd pick in the 2025 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams have selected wide receiver Konata Mumpfield with the 242nd pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

news

Rams trade for 172nd pick from Vikings

The Los Angeles Rams have traded for the 172nd pick in the 2025 NFL Draft from the Minnesota Vikings.

Advertising