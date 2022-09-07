Injury Report 9/7: Van Jefferson ruled out for Week 1 vs. Bills

"I think those guys have gotten a lot of opportunities," Rams head coach Sean McVay said, when asked Tuesday what Jefferson's potential unavailability Thursday night would mean for those three receivers. "Similar to what we were talking about with (running back) Kyren (Williams), Van's absence, you want van out there, no doubt about it, but it does provide an opportunity for those guys to get reps that they wouldn't get otherwise. You've seen them attack it the right way. I think (wide receivers coach) Eric Yarber and (senior offensive assistant) Greg Olson have done a phenomenal job of helping those guys continue to accelerate their growth and development. And if they have to play a lot more snaps, we're very confident in them to be able to answer the bell."