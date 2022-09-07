Injury Report 9/7: Van Jefferson ruled out for Week 1 vs. Bills

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday night's 2022 regular season opener against the Bills (5:20 p.m. pacific time, NBC).
With Jefferson out, wide receivers Ben Skowronek, Tutu Atwell and Brandon Powell are the expected next men up.
"I think those guys have gotten a lot of opportunities," Rams head coach Sean McVay said, when asked Tuesday what Jefferson's potential unavailability Thursday night would mean for those three receivers. "Similar to what we were talking about with (running back) Kyren (Williams), Van's absence, you want van out there, no doubt about it, but it does provide an opportunity for those guys to get reps that they wouldn't get otherwise. You've seen them attack it the right way. I think (wide receivers coach) Eric Yarber and (senior offensive assistant) Greg Olson have done a phenomenal job of helping those guys continue to accelerate their growth and development. And if they have to play a lot more snaps, we're very confident in them to be able to answer the bell."
For the Bills, offensive lineman Tommy Doyle (foot) and tight end Quintin Morris (hamstring) are both listed as questionable.
Below are the final injury reports for both teams. *Note: Both the Rams and Bills held walkthroughs on Wednesday; therefore, participation for that day is an estimation.
LOS ANGELES RAMS
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Monday
|Tuesday
|*Wednesday
|Game Status
|Van Jefferson
|WR
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
BUFFALO BILLS
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Monday
|Tuesday
|*Wednesday
|Game Status
|Tommy Doyle
|OL
|Foot
|DNP
|DNP
|Limited
|Questionable
|Isaiah McKenzie
|WR
|Groin
|Full
|Full
|Full
|-
|Quintin Morris
|TE
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|Limited
|Questionable
|Jordan Poyer
|S
|Elbow
|Full
|Full
|Full
|-
|Tim Settle
|DT
|Calf
|Full
|Full
|Full
|-
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|Rest
|-
|Limited
|-
|-