Rams' quest to 'Run it Forward' begins on Thursday night vs. the Bills | Week 1 Game Preview

Be Better

But let's face it, the lofty dreams of a dynasty are extremely unlikely. There's a reason the NFL's only seen eight instances of repeat champions, and none in nearly two decades.

A fair-minded observer can acknowledge that the Rams cannot reasonably anticipate all the health and good fortune they enjoyed in 2021. (Please keep the receipts here and we can celebrate together when I'm wrong.)

A future Hall of Famer like Von Miller may not be available at this year's trade deadline; we'll see whether or not Odell Beckham, Jr. is still a free agent come November; let's assume Eric Weddle is really, really retired this time.

If the stars refuse to align and the Rams do regress ever-so-slightly in certain areas, the only way back to the final game of the season entails growth in others.

Therefore, I wanted to finish by highlighting a short list of dimensions where I know Los Angeles can make incremental improvements from 2021.

Run game efficiency: In the regular season, some of the underlying metrics indicated the Rams were decent on the ground. But their success evaporated in the playoffs, leading McVay to understandably and famously abandon the running game in the Super Bowl. This portfolio of backs, the inclusion of Joe Noteboom and Coleman Shelton on this offensive line, and an offseason commitment to restoring the attack should lead to better outcomes. I'm not suggesting the Rams become a run-heavy offense. Merely that the Rams be able to hand it off when necessary.

Stafford's interception percentage: We know his debut season in Horns produced an NFL-high 17 picks. But according to Pro Football Focus, Stafford committed only the fifth-most turnover-worthy plays (25) among quarterbacks. Their research indicates that roughly half of turnover-worthy plays become takeaways, on average. So even without becoming more ball-secure (and for the record, I think Stafford will), his turnover number should moderate.