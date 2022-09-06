From the Podium: Sean McVay and Jalen Ramsey share final thoughts on Bills prep

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay and defensive back Jalen Ramsey each held press conferences with local media prior to Tuesday's practice, discussing the latest on wide receiver Van Jefferson's status, turning the page to the 2022 season and more.
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below.
"(Jefferson is) day-to-day." – McVay
- The Rams continue to take things a day at a time with Jefferson (knee).
- If Jefferson is unavailable to play Thursday night, McVay said they have confidence in Ben Skowronek, Tutu Atwell and Brandon Powell as the next men up.
"There is a specific program in place as it relates to both of those guys (Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson Jr.) from a pre practice and post practice, recovery, all those types of things." – McVay
- The Rams have a plan in place to maximize the health and availability of Akers and Henderson.
- "As far as how the games unfold, you guys know, we have plans, but we never just pigeonhole ourselves into one plan," McVay said. "But when both those guys are involved, good things are happening for us."
"When you have great ambition to be legendary and elite, it's easy to turn that page and go strive for the next big thing." – Ramsey
- While the Rams will be unveiling the banner commemorating their Super Bowl-winning 2021 season Thursday night, players won't have any trouble compartmentalizing their emotions and focusing on the task at hand.
- Ramsey said this being a new team with new players helps turn that page to 2022.
"He's the best linebacker I've played with." – Ramsey
- Ramsey is enjoying playing alongside linebacker Bobby Wagner and praised Wagner's communication skills.
- "He's still elite, making 150 tackles a season, all that type of crazy stuff," Ramsey said of Wagner, who is going into his 11th NFL season. "I don't even know if I've made that many tackles in three years."