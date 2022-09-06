Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Jalen Ramsey share final thoughts on Bills prep

Sep 06, 2022 at 12:50 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay and defensive back Jalen Ramsey each held press conferences with local media prior to Tuesday's practice, discussing the latest on wide receiver Van Jefferson's status, turning the page to the 2022 season and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below.

"(Jefferson is) day-to-day." – McVay

  • The Rams continue to take things a day at a time with Jefferson (knee).
  • If Jefferson is unavailable to play Thursday night, McVay said they have confidence in Ben Skowronek, Tutu Atwell and Brandon Powell as the next men up.

"There is a specific program in place as it relates to both of those guys (Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson Jr.) from a pre practice and post practice, recovery, all those types of things." – McVay

  • The Rams have a plan in place to maximize the health and availability of Akers and Henderson.
  • "As far as how the games unfold, you guys know, we have plans, but we never just pigeonhole ourselves into one plan," McVay said. "But when both those guys are involved, good things are happening for us."

"When you have great ambition to be legendary and elite, it's easy to turn that page and go strive for the next big thing." – Ramsey

  • While the Rams will be unveiling the banner commemorating their Super Bowl-winning 2021 season Thursday night, players won't have any trouble compartmentalizing their emotions and focusing on the task at hand.
  • Ramsey said this being a new team with new players helps turn that page to 2022.

"He's the best linebacker I've played with." – Ramsey

  • Ramsey is enjoying playing alongside linebacker Bobby Wagner and praised Wagner's communication skills.
  • "He's still elite, making 150 tackles a season, all that type of crazy stuff," Ramsey said of Wagner, who is going into his 11th NFL season. "I don't even know if I've made that many tackles in three years."

Related Links

Related Content

news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 1

An aggregate look at where the Rams rank across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into Thursday night's 2022 regular season opener against the Bills.

news

First Look: Rams host Bills in 2022 NFL Kickoff game

An early preview of Thursday night's Week 1 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

news

From the Podium: Rams DC Raheem Morris, OC Liam Coen and DL Aaron Donald on Josh Allen, Bobby Wagner, growth of young Rams receivers

Key quotes and notes from Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, offensive coordinator Liam Coen and defensive lineman Aaron Donald's press conferences prior to Monday's practice as they continue their preparation for the 2022 season opener against the Bills.

news

Opposing View: Bills head coach Sean McDermott on Rams' pass rush, passing attack heading into 2022 season opener

Bills head coach Sean McDermott discusses preparing to go against Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald and wide receiver Cooper Kupp in Thursday night's 2022 NFL Kickoff Game at SoFi Stadium.

news

Troy Hill ready to be a playmaker for Rams' defense once again

Rams cornerback Troy Hill is excited about being back in a defense that let's him play to his style.

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford look ahead to Week 1 vs. Bills

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford's press conferences prior to Sunday's practice as they continue their preparation for Thursday night's season-opener against the Bills.

news

Where are they now? Former Rams RB & NFL touchdown leader Greg Bell

After a trade brought running back Greg Bell to the Los Angeles Rams in 1987, the former first-round pick made an instant impact, leading the NFL in touchdowns in 1988 & 1999. Since retiring, Bell has dedicated his life to providing young adults with the tools they need to succeed.

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay reacts to initial 53-man roster, previews Week 1 vs. Bills

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay following Friday's practice as they begin their preparation for their 2022 season-opener against the Bills.

news

Rams name 2022 season captains

Los Angeles Rams players have voted on and chosen their team captains for the 2022 season.

news

Setting the example: The steady leadership of Rob Havenstein

Right tackle Rob Havenstein takes over as the new elder statesman of the Rams' offensive line room with a even-keeled, example-setting presence.

news

Rams sign 16 players, plus International Pathway Program player Max Pircher to practice squad

The Los Angeles Rams have signed 16 players plus international offensive tackle Max Pircher to their practice squad.

Advertising