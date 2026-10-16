Injury to interception: Jaylen Watson pushes through dislocated shoulder to record first interception as a Ram

Watson and the entire secondary then ran down into the end zone and danced some more, celebrating Watson's first interception as a Ram — something that safety Quentin Lake had prepared.

"Q actually planned that," Watson said with a smile. "It was like a little 'Stomp the Yard.' We ran to the end zone and had fun with it."

In those moments during his interception and in ensuing celebration, Watson looked completely unfazed by the injury. His shining moment and overall performance on Monday night, adding two total passes defended to bring his season tally to five, was a testament to the toughness McVay and his teammates notice.

"He's tough, mentally and physically, and he's a great teammate," McVay said on Thursday of Watson. "It was big. He played really well. He was into it, and looking forward for him to be able to build on that."

Watson at SoFi Stadium is also only about 70 miles away from where he played at Ventura College at the junior college level. When he moved back to Los Angeles, Watson reached out to some of his former teammates still in the area.

"I actually did have a couple come to the games so far, so yeah, I still keep up with a lot of them," Watson said. "... They weren't at this game, but they always show love and support in a success I have, so I appreciate them for that."

Watson was off the injury report this week heading into Sunday's game against the Cardinals. So just like last week with the interception against Buffalo, he's ready to get back out there and play hopefully have a reason to dance with his teammates.