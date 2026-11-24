WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – Rams outside linebacker Byron Young took down Cardinals quarterback Carson Beck at the end of the first half in Week 10, then celebrated the sack with a familiar conductor celebration.

He then embraced the nickname-sake teammate, defensive end Kobie Turner, who was still on Injured Reserve but has remained a constant presence while rehabbing his groin injury.

As surreal and exciting as that moment in Week 10 was, Turner will be even happier when he gets the chance to do his signature celebration. He's expected to be active for the Rams' Thanksgiving Eve game against the Packers Wednesday night at SoFi Stadium barring an unforeseen setback, per head coach Sean McVay on Saturday.

"(Young is) such a great teammate, and all of the success that he's been having, he deserves, and yeah, I mean, I think that tells you enough about our room," Turner said after Monday's practice. "Just the love and appreciation and camaraderie that we have, and that's the type of stuff too where when we're all out there together, hopefully that shows up on the tape, the appreciation for each person, the appreciation for who has a hard down, the celebration and the joy of that moment."

For Turner, being sidelined for the Rams' last four games marked the first time in his NFL career he was sidelined due to injury. Up until that groin injury sustained against the Cardinals, he had played in all 57 possible regular season games he could play to that point in his career, as well as all six of Los Angeles' playoff games over the last three seasons.

But just as he was present and on the sideline for Week 10 at Arizona – and therefore close by for Young's tribute – Turner has still tried to stay as involved as possible, whether that be in meetings, practices or during games.

"He's awesome. I said, 'He's the best assistant D-line coach maybe we've ever had, but I'd much rather have him out on the field,' " defensive coordinator Chris Shula said, smiling. "He's been awesome at the games. He's been locked in in the meetings. You felt like he's there. Obviously, he's a great player and we want him out on the field. He's a huge leader for us and just a big energy boost for us."

Turner said that level of involvement is important because "I take the 'C' on my chest super seriously," referring to the captain's patch on his jersey, "and that's just the type of person that I am, to where I'm fully invested in the team and whatever I can give – if that's my mind because my body's not able to be out there on the field, then that's what I'm going to do."

He also felt it was important to be there for several of the young players in the defensive line room who had to step up when he was out, as well as while the group continues to learn how to play together so it's as seamless as possible for him as he gets back into the mix.

"Adding another piece like Kobie back to this defense, it's huge for us," defensive end Aaron Donald said.

Fittingly, Turner's expected return coincides with the game the Rams will wear their "Fearsome White" alternate uniforms that honor a defensive legacy and pay tribute to the legendary Fearsome Foursome, and have all five of their core pass rush unit together on the field for the first time this season.