WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – Myles Garrett knew how the answer would sound before finishing it, the idea of studying NFL defensive lineman from the 60s while in high school in the early 2010s.

But the Rams outside linebacker indeed knows the history of franchise he plays for, even before arriving in Los Angeles this summer.

So much so, Garrett tried Deacon Jones' famed head slap move – the NFL ended up banning it – in high school, and he "got away with it for a little while too," he said.

"I know they'll probably clown me online and be like, 'There's no way he was watching this in high school,' but I was," Garrettt said Monday. "I was watching Deacon Jones in high school, watching "Top 100", listening to him speak, him coining the term 'sack', how much he's done for this game and how special he was at the time in which he played. That front being tremendous. I have a lot of respect for the history of the game and especially that Rams team. It means a lot to be able to wear that uniform and wear those colors and hopefully make them proud."

The Rams will honor that era by wearing their "Fearsome White" alternate uniforms Wednesday night against the Packers at SoFi Stadium (5 p.m. PT, Netflix).

Garrett has been paying tribute to them in ways prior to donning those blue-and-white jerseys.

In his first game back from injury, Garrett had three sacks and one forced fumble in the Rams' Week 9 win over the Commanders. He has also recorded a quick pressure (under 2.5 seconds) on 9.0% of pass rushes through three games gamed this season, more than double that of any other player of the Rams' defensive front, per Next Gen Stats.

Besides the Rams slated to have the core five pass rushers available for the first time this season and Garrett's own knowledge, it's also fitting that the game is expected to feature another one of the NFL's best defensive players in Packers edge Micah Parsons, who is reportedly expected to make his 2026 season debut Wednesday night despite being listed as questionable. Parsons was activated by Green Bay to its 53-man roster from the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list on Tuesday after practicing for the first time all season in Week 12.

"The dialogue was, 'Hey, big bro, you got any extra tickets?' I said, 'Yeah, I got you, man,' " Garrett said, smiling, when asked whether he and Parsons had spoken ahead of Week 12. "I hooked him up and I'm looking forward to him being out there and doing his thing, feeling healthy. I know he had to take some extra time, but the game is better when Micah Parsons on the field doing this thing. I'm happy to see him back out there. I'm proud of him, no matter what the outcome is."

What makes Parsons a special and unique player, according to Garrett?

"It's similar to me in that you can line me up pretty much anywhere and expect to win," Garrett said. "He has success rushing inside the tackle, outside the tackle, over the guard and over the center. He's smaller. He moves well. He has great get off. He has supreme instincts. He really is the full package."

The excitement of Wednesday night's game extends beyond history and familiarity for Garrett.

"We all grew up watching Thanksgiving games. We didn't get Thanksgiving, but it's close enough," Garrett said. "I get to spend Thanksgiving with my family watching everyone else, but to get the opportunity to play and be the only show on, I think this is something that we all look forward to. We're all looking at something special. It's a special opportunity, and to be grateful for the moment and opportunity and have fun."

Wednesday night will also be Garrett's home debut at SoFi Stadium, made extra special by having his family in attendance.