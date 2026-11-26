Then in the fourth quarter, Corum had his final 10 carries for 102 yards.

"You can be a little more patient in the backfield, they don't shed blocks as well, and a lot of times you're able to hit it a little quicker, and those ... runs pop," Corum said when asked when he can tell that a defense is starting to get tired. "But you can tell they start breathing a little harder at bottom of the pile, they start moving a little slower, and that's why I feel like our offense line doesn't get tired and so they just keep going."

One of the most impressive runs was his 32nd and final carry of the night, a 29-yarder to the right. Corum followed his blocks and then burst down the sideline. It was an emblematic run of how the offensive line, tight ends and wide receiver had worn down the Packers defense to allow Corum one final highlight run.

"I was such in a kind of like a flow state, I probably was tired, but I was telling myself I wasn't," Corum said when asked how he was feeling after getting 32 carries. "It just felt good. It came to a point in the game where it was, we just had to get the next first down, and I was just doing whatever I could to do it."

On a night when the Rams were without three of their top pass catchers, two starting offensive linemenm, and then injuries happen during the game, Los Angeles leaned on its running back duo of Corum and Kyren Williams to pick up the offense.

While it was Corum spearheading the run game, it was the run game in general that willed the Rams offense to victory. The Rams had 45-or-more rushes in two-consecutive games for the first time since 1981, per ESPN research — a statistic telling of how the Rams have lived through their run game.

"It's so good to see, because the things that we talk about throughout the week and the things we talk about at practice, it comes to life on game day," Williams said. "I think us being able to press the line of scrimmage and being able to read our blocks (that the) O-line are showing us, man. It's been so fun to be able to feed off of Blake and then being able to go out there and make plays."

"He's done a great job since he's been here," quarterback Matthew Stafford said of Corum. "So happy to have all of them (the running back room). They do a heck of a job, and Sean does a great job setting them up for success. And our guys up front, they played their ass off the last couple weeks, and these guys are making big runs out of it, which is awesome."

For as much as Corum and Williams will thank their offensive line, the offensive line gives that thanks right back to their running backs.

"Both Blake and Kyren, I can't say enough about how well they run the ball," offensive lineman Beaux Limmer said. "(Offensive line coach Ryan Wendell) tells us all the time, 'better backs make better blockers.' And so they make us look good a lot of times. I can't say enough about them."

"If you were tired, seeing a 20-yard run (can) give you just at least that much more to do it again and try again to go a little harder," offensive lineman Kevin Dotson said. "We kind of count on those pops to happen. We knew if we just kept going, kept going, eventually something opens, somebody gonna be out their gap, somebody's gonna do something they're not supposed to."

The run game helped extended the Rams' win streak to five games — and on Thanksgiving Eve, McVay is thankful for his running back.