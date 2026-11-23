WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – Within seconds of reaching the endzone, Rams wide receiver Xavier Smith dropped down to his knees and looked straight above with his hands lifted in praise – giving the glory to God, as he said postgame – before folding them together.

During that moment in Arizona, he was celebrating his first career touchdown, but also much more.

"Man, just giving Him the glory, 'cause I don't think it's me doing this," Smith told therams.com, reflecting on that moment. "I think it's Him providing these opportunities, providing a way for me to give him praise on the biggest stage in the world. For me, it's an honor to just be able to do that and showcase my faith to the world, in front of the world, and (I'm just) hoping to make a difference for the individuals that's watching me and wanting to follow those same footsteps."

Seconds earlier, faith rewarded looked like this: A 22-yard touchdown catch off a screen pass that contributed another seven points – in a string of 31 unanswered – in the Rams' blowout 34-6 victory over the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Smith credited the blocking of offensive linemen Bill Murray and Kevin Dotson for helping the play succeed.

"It was really cool just to see 'X' catch that screen and turn on them jets that we all know he has," running back Blake Corum said postgame.

"Really cool for X-man," head coach Sean McVay said postgame. "Did a great job breaking the initial tackle and to be able to punch that in at the end of the half to capitalize on being able to get that score and then score coming out of the half."

Just five days earlier, Smith had re-joined the Rams – the same team that released him six weeks prior after he lost the punt returner job – who were in desperate need of familiar wide receiver depth in the aftermath of Puka Nacua's knee and toe injuries and with Davante Adams (hamstring) still on Injured Reserve.

"It was a process, man," Smith said, when asked what those six weeks were like, and also about his reaction when he was told the Rams would be bringing him back. "And I think during that process, I just got closer with God, and got a chance to just really understand myself. Understand my purpose and understand what it is that I want within this journey. And so once they reached out to me, at first I kind of wanted to think about it, but talking to a couple of the vet guys like (wide receiver) Brandin Cooks telling me it's a no-brainer. It was like, 'well, why not? Let's go back and do what we set out to do at the beginning of this season.'"

Among the first teammates to celebrate the touchdown with him were wide receiver Konata Mumpfield and running back Kyren Williams, with Corum soon joining.

"We were just talking before I came in here," Corum said at the podium in the postgame interview room in Arizona. "I was like, 'you have the faith of a mustard seed, man!' He knew he just had to stay the course. You might not understand what God takes you through sometimes, but it's not for you to understand, it's just for you to continue to put your trust for Him knowing that the outcome might not be what you want, but what He wants for you is better."

Smith's journey was already used as an example of resilience in his first stint on the Rams' roster, who initially started working for Amazon in 2016 due to a lack of interest from colleges before successfully trying out for Florida A&M as a walk-on and turning that collegiate success into an opportunity with the Rams as an undrafted free agent signing in the spring of 2023.

As they prepare for Week 12 against the Packers, they can now tap into that story of resilience once again.