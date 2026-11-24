"It really didn't set in until that last first down, or I would say at least the third down. It was like 3rd-and-9, 3rd-and-8, or something," Rivers said. "That's kind of when it set in. Like if we get this first down, the game's over. So it wasn't really 'till late because the whole drive prior, I was kind of just locked in, focused on controlling my breathing and making sure that I was able to keep going."

Off that drive alone, Rivers finished that game as Los Angeles' second-leading rusher with 15 carries for 81 yards. "I thought Ronnie ran really well at the end there," head coach Sean McVay said postgame.

Corum added: "We were running it really well, and then you look at my guy Ronnie Rivers, he took a 12-minute drive! I just thought that was so cool to see. I'm so proud of him."

Rivers was also a factor on special teams, as usual: He returned the first kickoff received by Los Angeles 34 yards – tied with wide receiver Jordan Whittington for the Rams' longest of the season – to give their offense starting field position near midfield for their first series.

Similar to wide receiver Xavier Smith scoring his first NFL touchdown, both the kickoff return and the historic final drive represented opportunities for teammates to celebrate a player who doesn't always get the spotlight.

"You feel the excitement guys had for Ronnie Rivers," head coach Sean McVay said. "You feel the excitement guys have for (outside linebacker) Wes Bailey when he makes his first career pick or 'Kinch' (safety Kamren Kinchens). There are a lot of really cool stuff of guys continuing to be connected, being able to support each other. This is the greatest team sport that there is. When you watch us, I think we're at our best when we're connected and we're enjoying it and celebrating each other's successes."

Those circumstances may not be as likely to arise against a Packers team fighting to stay alive in both the NFC North race and wild card playoff picturing entering Wednesday night's game at SoFi Stadium. Nonetheless, a performance like that is always a nice reminder of how deep L.A.'s running back room is, and just how far that trust in Rivers goes.

Rivers said it is a "blessing" to be on the field, and he doesn't take those opportunities for granted no matter what phase they come in.