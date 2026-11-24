WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – The bulk of the Rams' rushing attempts this season have been handled by running backs Kyren Williams and Blake Corum.
Ronnie Rivers has always been viewed as a trustworthy and complementary RB3 in case he was ever needed, but his role while in Los Angeles has primarily been as a kick returner. A freak calf injury sustained during the Rams' Monday Night Football game against the Giants earlier this season also impacted his ability to get opportunities in either phase.
But with L.A.'s Week 10 road game against the Arizona Cardinals well in hand by the fourth quarter, Rivers was given the chance to carry the rock and allow Williams and Corum to rest.
Rest for the final 12 minutes and 15 seconds, to be exact.
The Rams handed the ball off to Rivers on 15 consecutive plays to finish that 34-6 victory, as in the first 15 plays of that 17-play drive.
"It was awesome," Rivers told therams.com. "It was just so much fun to be out there and having success and seeing the guys happy for me (with) every first down, and just watching them even that late in the game really make the effort to get on blocks. It was special for sure."
Per ESPN Research, Rivers became the first NFL player in the last 25 seasons to record at least 15 touches on a single drive. The previous high during that span was 13.
"It really didn't set in until that last first down, or I would say at least the third down. It was like 3rd-and-9, 3rd-and-8, or something," Rivers said. "That's kind of when it set in. Like if we get this first down, the game's over. So it wasn't really 'till late because the whole drive prior, I was kind of just locked in, focused on controlling my breathing and making sure that I was able to keep going."
Off that drive alone, Rivers finished that game as Los Angeles' second-leading rusher with 15 carries for 81 yards. "I thought Ronnie ran really well at the end there," head coach Sean McVay said postgame.
Corum added: "We were running it really well, and then you look at my guy Ronnie Rivers, he took a 12-minute drive! I just thought that was so cool to see. I'm so proud of him."
Rivers was also a factor on special teams, as usual: He returned the first kickoff received by Los Angeles 34 yards – tied with wide receiver Jordan Whittington for the Rams' longest of the season – to give their offense starting field position near midfield for their first series.
Similar to wide receiver Xavier Smith scoring his first NFL touchdown, both the kickoff return and the historic final drive represented opportunities for teammates to celebrate a player who doesn't always get the spotlight.
"You feel the excitement guys had for Ronnie Rivers," head coach Sean McVay said. "You feel the excitement guys have for (outside linebacker) Wes Bailey when he makes his first career pick or 'Kinch' (safety Kamren Kinchens). There are a lot of really cool stuff of guys continuing to be connected, being able to support each other. This is the greatest team sport that there is. When you watch us, I think we're at our best when we're connected and we're enjoying it and celebrating each other's successes."
Those circumstances may not be as likely to arise against a Packers team fighting to stay alive in both the NFC North race and wild card playoff picturing entering Wednesday night's game at SoFi Stadium. Nonetheless, a performance like that is always a nice reminder of how deep L.A.'s running back room is, and just how far that trust in Rivers goes.
Rivers said it is a "blessing" to be on the field, and he doesn't take those opportunities for granted no matter what phase they come in.
"It's been great (being back out there)," Rivers said. "Just to be able to go out there and get on the field and have the ball in my hands on kickoff return. Really been trying to make the most of my opportunities, and yeah, like I said, it's always a blessing to be out there."