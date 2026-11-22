WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. — Blake Corum has shown up quite a bit in the past few weeks. The Rams running back has a scrimmage touchdown in each of the last six games, the longest streak in his career, and has a rushing touchdown in each of the last four games.
But arguably even more important than his touchdown streak has been how he's set the tone in the second half of the last four games before the bye — each of which ended in a win for Los Angeles.
"That's just coming natural," Corum told therams.com. "I think just feeling the defense out, and us making adjustments at halftime, whatever we need to do. It's a credit to the play calls, the teamwork, the offensive line, receivers and tight ends blocking really well, and allowing me just to use my abilities."
Perhaps coincidentally, the Rams have won the coin toss in each of the last four games and won each game. Not coincidentally, though, is how Corum set the tone for the offense in the second half in each of those four games with a game-altering drive, including scoring the Rams' first touchdown of the second half in all four games.
The first drive of the second half against the Raiders in Week 7 didn't amount to much. The second drive, however, Corum had three carries for 20 yards and had what would have been a 43-yard touchdown run that was negated due to a face mask at the line of scrimmage. That drive also stalled out, but after a few drives later in the fourth quarter, Corum sparked the offense again. He had six more rushes for 24 yards, the final carry being a 4-yard touchdown run that brought the score to 35-18 and essentially sealed game against Las Vegas.
Then the next week, the Rams scored a much-needed touchdown on a two-minute drive at the end of the second quarter. Then receiving the kick to begin the third quarter, Corum immediately extended the lead by pioneering a eight-play, 74-yard drive where he had five rushes for 55 yards, including a 23-yard touchdown.
Then against the Commanders, wide receiver Puka Nacua started off the second half with back-to-back receptions for 27 yards before Corum handled the rest. Corum had four rushes to end the drive with 29 yards and a 1-yard touchdown run.
"It was another good example of, you get some points at the end of the half ... and then we take the lead coming out of the half," McVay said. "I thought it was a great drive. Blake was a huge part of that for sure."
Finally, against the Cardinals in Week 10, Corum had his second-career game with 100 or more rushing yards, ending with 17 carries for 100 yards and a touchdown. On the opening drive of the second half, the Rams reached plus territory on a 44-yard pass to wide receiver Konata Mumpfield — and Corum took it from there.
Corum added three consecutive runs of 4 yards, 7 yards and 9 yards before punching in a 1-yard touchdown run to cap off the drive. And on the very next drive, Corum kickstarted the offense again with a 16-yard run on the second play of the series that eventually led to a Rams touchdown to extend the lead to 31-6.
Offensive coordinator Nate Scheelhaase chalked up much of Corum's success to the Rams' two-back approach, and Corum simply being the beneficiary of that approach recently. Scheelhaase pointed to the success running back Kyren Williams had against the Eagles in Week 4 — in addition to his 99 yards and touchdown against the Raiders in Week 7 — to prove how often one or the other has provided a spark for the Rams' offense.
"We feel like whichever of those guys is out there, they have a chance to provide a spark," Scheelhaase said in Week 10. "That's the type of humans that they are. They provide energy for our offense. They do that with more than just running the football or catching the football. It's the way that they approach everything that they do. I've been excited to see Blake be able to provide that. It's huge for us. It'll continue to be huge for those guys to continue to step up to the moments."
Corum is having a strong third season with the Rams. After all the offseason buzz with his remarkable workout videos, Corum is showing off that explosiveness and effectiveness when he gets going. Now, he's just excited to see that practice and preparation pay off into timely drives on his part that result in wins for the Rams.
"Practice preparation equals game reality, as (McVay) always says," Corum said. "I think just having strong practices. It's a lot, a lot of teamwork. ... It's not even just the second half, I think it's just the way we practice and we just take it to the game."