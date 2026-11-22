WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. — Blake Corum has shown up quite a bit in the past few weeks. The Rams running back has a scrimmage touchdown in each of the last six games, the longest streak in his career, and has a rushing touchdown in each of the last four games.

But arguably even more important than his touchdown streak has been how he's set the tone in the second half of the last four games before the bye — each of which ended in a win for Los Angeles.

"That's just coming natural," Corum told therams.com. "I think just feeling the defense out, and us making adjustments at halftime, whatever we need to do. It's a credit to the play calls, the teamwork, the offensive line, receivers and tight ends blocking really well, and allowing me just to use my abilities."

Perhaps coincidentally, the Rams have won the coin toss in each of the last four games and won each game. Not coincidentally, though, is how Corum set the tone for the offense in the second half in each of those four games with a game-altering drive, including scoring the Rams' first touchdown of the second half in all four games.