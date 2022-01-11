Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

McVay: Jordan Fuller to miss rest of season with ankle injury that may require surgery, plus updates on Darious Williams, Taylor Rapp and others

Jan 10, 2022 at 05:44 PM
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay on Monday said safety ﻿Jordan Fuller﻿'s ankle injury against the 49ers will cause Fuller to miss the rest of the season, and may also require surgery.

Fuller sustained the injury with 12:48 remaining in Sunday's regular season finale and did not return after exiting the game.

"That's a big loss for us," McVay said.

Fuller had been the Rams' on-field defensive signal-caller when healthy. Defensive back ﻿Jalen Ramsey﻿ took over those duties after Fuller got hurt on Sunday, but McVay said it could be Ramsey, inside linebacker Troy Reeder or inside linebacker Travin Howard handling that role moving forward.

With Fuller out, safety ﻿Nick Scott﻿ and defensive back ﻿Terrell Burgess﻿ are candidates to step up, according to McVay.

Additionally, Los Angeles' other starting safety, ﻿Taylor Rapp﻿, is in concussion protocol, while cornerback ﻿Darious Williams﻿ has a shoulder injury that is still being evaluated. Running back ﻿Buddy Howell﻿ has a hamstring injury that could cause him to miss "anywhere between one to two weeks."

Meanwhile, outside linebacker ﻿Leonard Floyd﻿ is dealing with a "back strain" and wide receiver ﻿Van Jefferson﻿ a "a little bit of a shoulder" injury, but those injuries won't affect either player's game status this week.

McVay also said linebacker Ernest Jones will be on Injured Reserve for at least another week.

At the time Jones was placed on IR, McVay said it was still to be determined whether Jones would return this season. McVay on Monday said those conversations will be had if the Rams advance further in the playoffs.

"There's a chance later on, if we're able to continue to advance," McVay said. "It won't be something that would be potential for this week, but if we're fortunate enough to handle our business, then that could be a conversation that's revisited, whether it's the following week or the week after."

