RamsHerStory: Sophie Luoto, Director of Football Operations

Luoto began her work as a student recruiting assistant and ended up graduating in three years. She took what would have been her senior year in college and worked full time in the office, while also balancing other internships and working at a restaurant to pay the bills.

"I just absolutely loved every single minute of it, and I found myself just 100 percent wanting to be at the office all the time no matter what," Luoto said.

A lot of that time was spent trying to fully learn and understand football. She came in with a disadvantage compared to most of the other interns who played college ball or had at least played in high school.

"I didn't understand the language," Luoto explained. "I didn't understand what they were talking about most of the time, so I just really put my head down and tried to outwork them –and I had to to be able to be even almost on par with their understanding and their skill sets."

Unfortunately, the head coach at the time ended up being fired. When that happens, a lot of changes are inevitable.

As Luoto looked for her next move, she decided to explore different interests and work at IMG broadcasting with an agent there. It was an exciting opportunity where she was learning a lot, but something was still missing.

"I truly, truly missed football every single day," she reflected. "I wanted to be back in football."

Luoto then blind applied online to a job at UC Berkley, or for most people, Cal.

She conquered the first interview and then flew up to the Bay for the second interview. Not knowing anyone on the coaching staff, she got her opportunity at Cal.

"The head coach Sonny Dykes really, really gave me the latitude to learn on the fly and be put to the fire," Luoto said.

She wrote a recruiting system and then quickly became named the director of operations.

From that moment, Luoto really got the whole breath of what the division one football program needs and all that it takes to be successful in that role. She had a hand in all of their academics, admissions, recruiting calendar, upload strategy, traveling and even helping with social media.

After three seasons, an email pinged into Luoto's inbox. It was from a man named Kevin Demoff, the Los Angeles Rams Chief Operating Officer.