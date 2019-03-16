"It's come full circle for me": Weddle on photo of him rocking the throwback Rams threads

After explaining the origin of the photo that received over 16,000 likes on Twitter, Weddle shared how excited his nine-year-old son Gaige is to see his Dad's new workplace with the defending NFC Champions, saying the nine-year-old has already been asking to skip school to visit his Dad at work, now just a few hours from their home in San Diego.

"It was cool just to put that out there and how it's come full circle for me," Weddle said of the picture. "I've had an amazing run at this. I think things happen for a reason and to have an opportunity to finish out what I started in an amazing place like this and where this team has been in the last two years it's been a progression each season for this team. So, next step is to go win the Super Bowl."