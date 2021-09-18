Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Jalen Ramsey's physical approach a natural part of his game

Sep 17, 2021 at 05:44 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – After each week's games, NFL Network, Fox Sports and Compass Media Networks football analyst Brian Baldinger goes through the all-22 film and highlights what stands out to him.

Going over Rams-Bears from Week 1, the physical play of Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey captured Baldinger's attention so strongly, he put together a 2 minute and 20 second breakdown of the different ways it made an impact against the Bears and shared it with his nearly 259,000 Twitter followers on Tuesday.

"This guy absolutely embraces it and loves it and wants it," Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris said after Thursday's practice. "He's able to go in and mix it up with the big boys, is able to go out and play with the skilled guys and match skill with those guys. He likes to be challenged. He likes to move around and likes to do different things."

For Ramsey, it's just something that comes naturally as a part of his game.

He told reporters after Friday's practice that he doesn't view himself as just a cornerback – the position is just what he's played out of necessity and how he's been viewed by the NFL – but rather a defensive back capable of impacting the game from different spots.

"I feel like I'm just a defensive back, so (I) could play anywhere on the field and it's just part of my game," Ramsey said. "That's part of where my impact comes from is also being physical, not just covering guys."

As seen in the clips shared by Baldinger and throughout last Sunday's game overall, the Rams have deployed Ramsey accordingly, lining him up both inside at the hybrid "star" position and on the outside. He was disruptive at both spots, whether it was tackling Bears wide receiver Marquise Goodwin for a two-yard loss on a jet-sweep, teaming up with linebacker Troy Reeder to halt Bears running back Damien Williams for a 3-yard loss after taking on a 6-foot-3, 316-pound left guard (Cody Whitehair), or a perfectly-timed hard hit on Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson to prevent a completion.

"It's different," Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald said after Thursday's practice. "I was watching film and seeing him coming up in a box, hitting off with some linemen and holding the ends. (There isn't a) player like him in the National Football League. He can do it all. He's a special talent. He loves the game. He plays with a lot of passion. He flies around and he's a playmaker. So I'm just happy he's on our team."

Having a player like Ramsey who provides that physicality against the run and in coverage is especially important when facing a team like the Colts, which had the NFL's 11th-best rushing offense last year and returns much of the personnel that contributed to it this season, including running backs Jonathan Taylor (1,169 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns as a rookie last year) and Nyheim Hines (63 receptions for 482 yards and four touchdowns, plus 89 carries for 380 yards and three touchdowns).

"It's equivalent to the (Saints running back) Alvin Kamaras or these joker types of players – the (Raiders tight end Darren) Wallers, the (49ers tight George) Kittles that can do a lot of different things that you don't really know how they're going to be activated, but you know they're going to influence and affect the game," Rams head coach Sean McVay said of Ramsey's versatility. "That's what Jalen is doing for our defense."

Even when Ramsey was playing primarily on the outside, his mindset for finishing a tackle was the same.

No matter how it looks, or how it's described, though, there's only one thing that is important to him.

"There's a difference between tackling and hitting, and I like to hit," Ramsey said. "So, it's about leverages – sometimes your size factors into it. I've been blessed to have decent size and they make good equipment and good pads and stuff, so it doesn't hurt or anything like that. It's just sometimes a will and a want-to, but I mean, whether it's a big hit or just a simple tackle, as long as we get them down that's all that matters, to be honest."

Related Links

Related Content

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay shares final thoughts on Colts ahead of Sunday's Week 2 game, Jalen Ramsey on being more than just a cornerback

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay and cornerback Jalen Ramsey as the they wrap up preparation for their Week 2 road game against the Colts. 
news

Injury Report 9/17: Rams carry no injury designations for Week 2 at Colts

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 2 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. 
news

Week 2 Game Preview: Rams and QB Matthew Stafford bring high-powered offense to Indy for first road test vs. Colts

In this week's preview, J.B. Long breaks down the must-see matchup between Aaron Donald and Quenton Nelson, discusses the growth and progression of linebacker Kenny Young, and examines how Matthew Stafford and the offense will hope to capitalize in the passing game on Sunday.
news

From the Podium: Raheem Morris, Kevin O'Connell and Aaron Donald preview Week 2 at Colts

Key quotes and notes from Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell and defensive lineman Aaron Donald's Thursday press conferences. 
news

Rams CB David Long Jr. relives his first NFL interception vs. Bears, talks Modern Throwback jerseys & more on Rams Revealed podcast Ep. 68

Los Angeles Rams CB David Long Jr. sits down with J.B. Long to discuss who David credits with his NFL development and how the defensive unit has evolved over the last few seasons
news

Justin Hollins and Kenny Young difference-makers for Rams defense 

Outside linebacker Justin Hollins and linebacker Kenny Young both were difference-making players for the Rams' defense in Week 1 and will need to be again against the Colts in Week 2. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford look ahead to Week 2 at Colts

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford's Wednesday media sessions as they prepare for Week 2 against the Colts. 
news

Notable Rams-Colts matchups through the years

Ahead of Sunday's Week 2 contest against the Colts, theRams.com looks back on some of the notable games between the two teams.
news

Matthew Stafford named Week 1 NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Quarterback Matthew Stafford's impressive Rams debut has earned him NFC Player of the Week honors for Week 1. 
news

First Look: Rams travel to Indianapolis to take on Colts for first road game of 2021 season

An early preview of Sunday's Week 2 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. 
news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 2

An aggregate look at where the Rams rank across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into their Week 2 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts.
Advertising