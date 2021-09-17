From the Podium: Sean McVay shares final thoughts on Colts ahead of Sunday's Week 2 game, Jalen Ramsey on being more than just a cornerback

"There were some good clips in some of those normal downs. But one of the things that I think (Colts Defensive Coordinator) Coach (Matt) Eberflus does a great job of (is) they've got an identity on early downs. They do a really good job. They are fundamentally sound, they play hard, they are a penetrating front." – McVay

In terms of getting a read conceptually on what the Colts do defensively based on how they adjusted to the Seahawks' offense – knowing Seattle runs a lot of the same concepts – McVay said it's a small sample size but still helpful film to have from a preparation standpoint.

"They play really sound and they've got excellent players at some of the key spots, and you can see they do a nice job building around those guys," McVay said of the Colts' defense.

"I think (quarterback) Matthew Stafford can do so many different things. You're not limited in any way that you can utilize him." – McVay