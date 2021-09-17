Week 2 Game Preview: Rams and QB Matthew Stafford bring high-powered offense to Indy for first road test vs. Colts

Five for Fighting

Nelson and the other four members of the Colts offensive line will be looking for a bounce-back performance after they took the brunt of the blame for a lackluster effort versus Seattle.

Quarterback Carson Wentz was fine in the opener, but took 10 shots last week, including three sacks.

Both offensive tackles are question marks for the Colts. Eric Fisher is still coming off an Achilles injury sustained in the AFC Championship Game while playing for Kansas City; Braden Smith is dealing with a foot problem.

It's been noted that this is the richest front-five in football, and one of the highest graded groups in the league, as well.

Even if short-handed, the Colts should make for an excellent test for the Rams defensive front – particularly after the Chicago offensive line was regarded as that team's weak link.

There's Only One 99

As highly as we think of the No. 99 in Horns, the next best thing to Aaron Donald might be Indianapolis defensive tackle DeForest Buckner.

Not only does he wear the same number, he wreaks similar havoc. Buckner has been All-Pro in back-to-back seasons (his last in San Francisco and his first with the Colts). He opened up his sixth NFL season with a sack of Russell Wilson and a tackle for loss.

Off the Ball, On the Job

The Colts have another well-compensated defensive star in Darius Leonard. Last month's contract extension made him the wealthiest off-ball linebacker in the game. On Monday, McVay compared Leonard's impact to that of 49ers standout Fred Warner.

However, the reason I mention Leonard here is because his name percolated around the Rams in April, when they selected ﻿Ernest Jones﻿ with the 103rd overall pick. In the best-case scenario, that's the type of three-down linebacker the Rams hope Jones can become.

Lofty expectations, to be certain. It will be fun to observe Leonard in person, with that comp in the back of our minds.

Forever Young

Then again, the Rams are quite pleased with the player currently occupying that role in the middle of their defense.

﻿Kenny Young﻿ tipped a pass on the Bears opening drive that ﻿David Long Jr.﻿ intercepted in the end zone. He also recovered a strip sack authored by ﻿Justin Hollins﻿.

Earlier this week, McVay touted Young – who was wrongly cast as a throw-away piece of the Marcus Peters trade in 2019 – as one of the great individual contributors who's acclimated in his return to Southern California and benefitted from the developmental time with Chris Shula and the Rams defensive coaches.

"He has been an awesome story," McVay said. "And I thought he was one of the bright spots (against the Bears)."

Take the Long Way Home

It's so cliché I'm cringing as I write it… but enough Rams have said it that I feel obligated to call it out.

New defensive coordinator Raheem Morris prioritizes takeaways.

Ugh. I know.

Which defensive coach from Pop Warner forward doesn't preach takeaways?!

This week on Rams Revealed, David Long Jr. said as much following his first career interception.