Joshua Karty and Jake McQuaide add former Rams experience to current Rams special teams

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. — The Rams made two familiar additions to the special teams unit following the win over the Raiders, bringing in kicker Joshua Katy and long snapper Jake McQuaide.

Both have experience with the Rams, Karty being drafted in the 2024 NFL Draft by Los Angeles in the sixth round and McQuaide spending 2011-2020 seasons with the Rams, including during the transition from St. Louis to Los Angeles, and a portion of last season from Week 10 through the postseason. Aside from having experience with the Rams, both were brought in for specific reasons due to the current state of the special teams.

The Rams are on their third kicker of the season, Brandon McManus, after moving on from Harrison Mevis and then Blake Grupe sustained an injury in Week 6. McManus was 5-for-5 on extra point attempts last week against the Raiders, and McVay decided to bring in Karty to "add value to our specialists with the different situations that have occurred."

McVay was asked on Wednesday if Karty would be utilized on kickoffs, to which McVay said he would "work through those things and kind of just see how the week goes." On Friday, McVay said Karty being activated to the 48-man gameday roster would be contingent on some of the other injuries throughout the roster that have occurred throughout the week. McVay also said he thinks Karty's ability to potentially impact kickoffs would impact that decision.

The Rams decided to replace Karty with Mevis after Week 9 of last season. Karty's production dropped from 85.3% on field goals his rookie season to 66.7% in his second season through eight games. Karty said on Wednesday that during training camp last year he was "dealing with a little hip thing" and "probably should have just rested for a bit in fall camp."

Having gone through the highs and lows from a season ago, Karty became his own biggest motivator and kept himself in shape during the offseason and for the first portion of this season, waiting for another opportunity.

"I learned a lot about myself, and just about how to grow and just mature in all parts of my game," Karty said. "I'm thankful to have had that opportunity and that Sean and (general manager) Les (Snead) still believe in me. I'm my own coach and my own motivation to go out and train every week, and it's just keeping that regimen and keeping that belief in myself and the belief that I'll get picked up sometime random. That's kind of what happens. It's kind of random to me, so just trying to stay ready and take care of my body so that I can be as prepared for whatever happens."

Captain and starting long snapper Joe Cardona (ankle) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Chargers, so the Rams are turning to a familiar face in the event that Cardona doesn't play. On Friday McVay said if Cardona doesn't play, "that would mean Jake McQuaide would be up as the long snapper."

McQuaide played in every game after Week 10 last year and stays ready throughout the offseason by taking reps at home.

"I snap on my own, doing exactly what I would be doing if I were with a team," McQuaide told therams.com. "That helps a lot, but then you need to get the reps with the guys. It's just a little bit different feel, getting there with the guys, get a little simulated pressure. They did a good job of doing a little bit of that this week, so feeling good and ready to roll."

For him, the opportunity to continue playing football leaves him with much gratitude to be in a position where he can leave home and step up for an organization he's spent so many years with.

"The feeling I'm feeling is gratitude, first and foremost to my wife and kids for letting me keep doing this for a little bit longer, and to the team, for Sean and the front office for trusting me to come in and perform on short notice," McQuaide said. "If my number's called, (I'll) go out there and do what I've been doing for a long time and no pressure."