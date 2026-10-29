Injury Updates: Rams will not open 21-day practice windows for Myles Garrett or Terrance Ferguson in Week 8; latest on Trent McDuffie, Nate Landman and Davante Adams

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay said Wednesday that the team will not open the 21-day practice windows outside linebacker Myles Garrett (knee) or tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle) this week ahead of Sunday's game against the Chargers at SoFi Stadium (1:05 p.m. PT, FOX).

Garrett and Ferguson both remain on Injured Reserve; this week was the earliest Ferguson was eligible to return to practice.

"It's really the same thing I've told you guys," McVay said regarding Garrett specifically. "I know it's frustrating, but he's making good progress, and we're just on a week-to-week basis right now."

Garrett has been on IR since Sept. 17 after undergoing knee surgery following the Rams' Week 1 game against the 49ers, while Ferguson has been on IR since Oct. 2 after sustaining a medial sprain in his ankle in Week 3 against the Broncos.

McVay also said that long snapper Joe Cardona (ankle), tight end Colby Parkinson (rib) and offensive lineman link-placeholder-2 would not practice Wednesday. McVay said the players would be "better equipped" to specify when those injuries occurred during last Sunday's game against the Raiders, but that with Parkinson, "somebody kind of rolled back on him," and with Cardona and Shelton, they felt their respective injuries "early" in last Sunday's game.

McVay said Cardona dealing with his ankle injury is what led the Rams to signing Jake McQuaide to the practice squad on Wednesday.

Additionally, McVay said that wide receiver Davante Adams's hamstring clean out surgery was successful, and that "based on how everything went, on the shorter end is what is projected" relative to Adams' 6-10 week return timeline.

As for Trent McDuffie, who has missed the last two games with a groin injury, McVay said the cornerback will be a limited participant in Wednesday's practice. It will mark the first time McDuffie has practiced since sustaining that groin injury toward the end of the Rams' Week 6 Thursday practice.