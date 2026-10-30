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Injury Report, Week 8 vs. Chargers: Joe Cardona doubtful; Trent McDuffie, Colby Parkinson and Coleman Shelton questionable

Oct 30, 2026 at 02:32 PM
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Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – Rams long snapper Joe Cardona (ankle) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Chargers at SoFi Stadium (1:05 p.m. PT, FOX).

With Cardona doubtful, head coach Sean McVay said "that would mean Jake McQuaide would be up (from the practice squad) as the long snapper" for Sunday.

Meanwhile, cornerback Trent McDuffie (groin), tight end Colby Parkinson (rib) and offensive lineman Coleman Shelton (hip) are listed as questionable.

McVay said they are "hopeful" about McDuffie, "but we'll continue to see" where he's at prior to Sunday's game.

McVay also said wide receiver Jordan Whittington's back tightened up right before McVay came to podium to speak to the media; Whittington will be listed as questionable.

Inside linebacker Nate Landman (concussion) carries no game status designation, positioning him to return Sunday after missing last week's game against the Raiders. Landman was a full participant in practice all week this week.

For the Chargers, starting left guard Kayode Awosika (fibula) and safety Derwin James Sr. (hamstring) are among four ruled out, while cornerbacks Donte Jackson (hamstring) and Rodney Shelley (hamstring) are listed as questionable.

Below are the injury reports for both teams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

NIR = Not Injury Related

PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
Coleman SheltonOLHipDNPDNPLimitedQuestionable
Colby ParkinsonTERibDNPDNPDNPQuestionable
Joe CardonaLSAnkleDNPDNPDNPDoubtful
Trent McDuffieCBGroinLimitedLimitedLimitedQuestionable
Nate LandmanILBConcussionFullFullFull-
Desjuan JohnsonOLBHipFullFullFull-
Jordan WhittingtonWRBack--DNPQuestionable
Byron YoungOLBNIR-Rest--DNP-
Alaric JacksonOLNIR-Rest--DNP-
Aaron DonaldDENIR-Rest--DNP-
Puka NacuaWRNIR-Rest--DNP-

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

NIR = Not Injury Related

Related Links

PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
Kayode AwosikaGFibulaDNPDNPDNPOut
Derwin James Sr.SHamstringDNPDNPDNPOut
Deane LeonardDBConcussionDNPDNPDNPOut
Khalil MackOLBNIR-RestDNPFullFull-
Brenen ThompsonWRQuad/HamstringDNPDNPDNPOut
Tre' HarrisWRHamstringLimitedLimitedFull-
Donte JacksonCBHamstringLimitedLimitedLimitedQuestionable
Rodney ShelleyCBHamstringLimitedLimitedLimitedQuestionable
Ladd McConkeyWRConcussionFullFullFull-

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