Injury Report, Week 8 vs. Chargers: Joe Cardona doubtful; Trent McDuffie, Colby Parkinson and Coleman Shelton questionable

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – Rams long snapper Joe Cardona (ankle) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Chargers at SoFi Stadium (1:05 p.m. PT, FOX).

With Cardona doubtful, head coach Sean McVay said "that would mean Jake McQuaide would be up (from the practice squad) as the long snapper" for Sunday.

Meanwhile, cornerback Trent McDuffie (groin), tight end Colby Parkinson (rib) and offensive lineman Coleman Shelton (hip) are listed as questionable.

McVay said they are "hopeful" about McDuffie, "but we'll continue to see" where he's at prior to Sunday's game.

McVay also said wide receiver Jordan Whittington's back tightened up right before McVay came to podium to speak to the media; Whittington will be listed as questionable.

Inside linebacker Nate Landman (concussion) carries no game status designation, positioning him to return Sunday after missing last week's game against the Raiders. Landman was a full participant in practice all week this week.

For the Chargers, starting left guard Kayode Awosika (fibula) and safety Derwin James Sr. (hamstring) are among four ruled out, while cornerbacks Donte Jackson (hamstring) and Rodney Shelley (hamstring) are listed as questionable.

Below are the injury reports for both teams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS