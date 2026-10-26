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Davis Allen: 'My goal every week is just do my job'

Oct 26, 2026 at 10:27 AM
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Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

LAS VEGAS – True to the selfless nature of the Rams' tight end room, Davis Allen was reluctant to receive credit, or really talk about himself, after a two-touchdown performance Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

Allen, Tyler Higbee and Colby Parkinson all spoke last week about being "the straw that stirs the drink" for Los Angeles' offense. Allen just so happened to be the straw that caught a pair of touchdowns – a single-game career high – in a 35-21 Rams win.

"My goal every week is just do my job," Allen said. "Whatever they ask of me each and every week, I just want to do it well, and I'm thankful for the opportunities that occurred today."

As has been the case for the majority of the first seven weeks of the season for that position group, though, it was less about the final stat line and more about the timeliness of such plays.

Both of Allen's touchdowns helped the Rams build an early two-possession lead, and toward an eventual 28-6 halftime advantage. Allen had four total receptions for 20 yards that included those two scores, but to reinforce the earlier point: He set up his own touchdown catch with a six-yard reception at the beginning of the drive that kept Los Angeles' offense on schedule and ahead of the chains.

Allen's redzone production also came at a crucial time, with wide receiver Davante Adams placed on Injured Reserve last week in wake of a hamstring injury keeping him out for 6-10 weeks. There's no replacing a player of the caliber one-to-one, which makes a performance like Allen's fitting.

"It's a group effort," quarterback Matthew Stafford said postgame. "You're not going to replace Davante with one person. He's such a special player, especially down there, but really in all aspects of the game. So it's a group effort. I think the guys at the skill position spot, tight ends, backs, receivers, all kind of came together and understand that it's going to be a group effort, and proud of the way they played today."

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