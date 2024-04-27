 Skip to main content
Rams News

READ: Rams select DB Kamren Kinchens with 99th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

Apr 26, 2024 at 08:20 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

HERMOSA BEACH, Calif. – By the time Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft wrapped, the Rams' draft class leaned toward defense.

That became the case with the selection of Miami (Florida) defensive back Kamren Kinchens with the 99th overall pick in the third round Friday night.

The 5-foot-11, 203-pound Kinchens finished tied for the sixth-most interceptions in the FBS last season with five and also tied for the team lead in pass breakups with five. A 10-game starter in 2023, he also chipped in 59 total tackles en route to First-Team All-ACC honors.

In 2022, he was an Associated Press First-Team All-American after tying for third in the FBS with six interceptions, giving him 11 picks over his final two collegiate season.

Picking Kinchens means three of the Rams' first four in this year's draft have gone toward defensive players, joining Jared Verse (19th overall, first round) and Braden Fiske (39th overall, second round).

More to come on theRams.com.

