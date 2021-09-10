From the Podium: Kevin O'Connell shares impressions of Bears defense, Raheem Morris on Bears offense, Aaron Donald on game week

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and defensive lineman Aaron Donald each held press conferences with local media Thursday, sharing their impressions of the Bears offense (Morris) and defense (O'Connell and Donald), and more.
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:
"It's going to be a heck of a challenge for us, there's no doubt about it. It always is when you play such a physical group over there." – O'Connell
- The Bears have already formed an identity under first-year defensive coordinator Sean Desai, who has "clearly put his stamp on the group," according to O'Connell.
- Chicago has several experienced players on that side of the ball, led by outside linebacker Khalil Mack, linebacker Alec Ogletree, and defensive linemen Akiem Hicks and Eddie Goldman.
"You talk about Allen Robinson, a premiere receiver in this league for a long time." – Morris
- Robinson, the Bears' leading receiver last year, will no doubt have the Rams' attention Sunday night.
- Morris said Robinson is "a great isolation player" that defenses will have to prepare for, and know he'll be moved around and also get plenty of targets.
"I hope it's going to be real loud in there. I'm excited about that." – Donald
- Week 1 against the Bears will mark the Rams' first regular season game in SoFi Stadium with fans in the stands.
- It's an atmosphere Donald is looking forward to.