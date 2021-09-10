From the Podium: Kevin O'Connell shares impressions of Bears defense, Raheem Morris on Bears offense, Aaron Donald on game week

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and defensive lineman Aaron Donald each held press conferences with local media Thursday, sharing their impressions of the Bears offense (Morris) and defense (O'Connell and Donald), and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:

"It's going to be a heck of a challenge for us, there's no doubt about it. It always is when you play such a physical group over there." – O'Connell