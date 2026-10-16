Rams donate $1 million of equipment, grants and more to local youth football programs in 2026

In the last decade since the Rams brought professional football back to Los Angeles, they have continued to invest in both the game of football and the city. The Rams have reached nearly 120,000 youth and high school football participants through clinics, tournaments, donations, character programming and more. In 2026, alone, the Rams donated $1 million in football equipment and grants to more than 130 youth and high school football programs across Southern California, impacting more than 15,000 players. Programs that benefited from the grants received essential football equipment —including helmets, shoulder pads, uniforms, athletic tape, medicine balls, end zone cameras, and other resources—to improve player safety, reduce financial barriers, and expand access to the game. The donations were split amongst local girls' flag football programs and boys' tackle programs.

The Rams are dedicated to meeting the needs of public-school athletic departments. Earlier this year, they surveyed over 150 local high schools to gain a better understanding of how they could be most helpful. Three in four of the surveyed schools stated that athletics participation has declined, with insufficient funding and equipment cited as the second-leading reason. Once better understanding the community's needs, the Rams donated a total of $600,000 worth of equipment throughout the Los Angeles Unified School District.

In addition, the Rams partnered with PHL, Inc., a non-profit dedicated to helping youth and improving public school athletic facilities, to launch an Equipment Grant Program. The organization's founding President, Thomas Kuhn, is committed to supporting the Rams' youth and high football efforts throughout Los Angeles. The Rams organized a $150,000 grant from this partnership to ensure that local schools had the equipment they needed before the fall 2026 football season began.

The grant was distributed to 35 schools from over 20 different school districts. $60,000 went to 11 schools in the Los Angeles Unified School district to fund helmets, shoulder pads, uniforms, and other crucial equipment. Eight other school districts in Los Angeles County received grants, including ABC Unified, Santa Monica-Malibu Unified, Long Beach Unified, Paramount Unified, Norwalk-La Mirada Unified, Glendale Unified, Bellflower Unified, Manhattan Beach Unified. The Rams commitment to youth football expands past the city they call home, with the grant reaching San Bernardino, Riverside, Ventura County and Orange County, CA. The grant also supported 18 girls' flag teams, 14 boys' tackle teams, one youth flag and two youth tackle teams.

As youth football continues to expand rapidly, the need for accessibility has become greater than ever. The Rams work to provide access and create spaces so that youth football programs in Los Angeles and beyond are affordable and available to all who want to participate. The team will continue providing grants, equipment and resources to local schools, and you can apply for the Equipment Grant Program HERE.