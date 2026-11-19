Last week, the Los Angeles Rams and The Hartford teamed up for their second annual wheelchair football practice and youth-sports clinic featuring the LA Rams Wheelchair Football Team at the Rams Practice Facility in Woodland Hills. The event highlighted the Rams' continued partnership with The Hartford and Angel City Sports to expand access to adaptive sports through the Rams Wheelchair Football Team, part of the USA Wheelchair Football League.

As part of the celebration, The Hartford donated six custom-fit wheelchairs, gloves and tires to the LA Rams Wheelchair Football Team to support their 2026 season. The team — made up of several U.S. military veterans — was recognized and celebrated for their service and resilience both on and off the field.

"Our partnership with The Hartford and Angel City Sports reflects our shared commitment to creating opportunities for athletes of all abilities to experience the power of sports," said Molly Higgins, executive vice president of community impact and engagement for the Los Angeles Rams. "Through the LA Rams Wheelchair Football Team, we're proud to support our veterans, celebrate their resilience and help introduce the next generation of athletes to adaptive sports. Events like this are a powerful reminder of how sports can build confidence, community and belonging."

The event is part of The Hartford's long-standing commitment to adaptive sports. The company has been a leading advocate for more than 30 years, helping athletes with disabilities gain access to the resources and equipment they need to compete.

"For more than 30 years, The Hartford has worked to expand access to adaptive sports and help more people experience the confidence, connection and opportunity that come through competition," said Claire Burns, chief marketing and customer officer at The Hartford. "Together with the Los Angeles Rams and Angel City Sports, we're helping veterans, young people, and athletes of all abilities, pursue their goals, build independence and experience the sense of belonging that sports can provide."

"What the LA Rams and The Hartford are doing here matters because it changes who's watching and who gets to play. Our athletes have been competing at a high level for years, but the recognition hasn't always followed, and recognition is what brings the next athlete through the door," said Clayton Frech, founder Angel City Sports. "When partners like this step up, it closes the gap and moves adaptive sports from the margins to the mainstream."