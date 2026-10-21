Rams S Quentin Lake joins Habitat for Humanity Greater Los Angeles to help rebuild the Palisades

In January 2025, catastrophic wildfires swept through Los Angeles, directly affecting 13,000 homes. In the wake of the devastation, the Rams continue to deliver on their commitment to long-term fire relief and recovery.
By working side by side with organizations focused on providing critical care and resources, the Rams' efforts reach beyond their financial support. The team has worked hands-on with rebuilding efforts throughout Los Angeles and recently continued their work with Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles at their 50th anniversary ReBuild LA initiative. Safety and team captain, Quentin Lake, joined local community members, entertainment industry volunteers and Rams staff members to assist in these crucial efforts at an on-site build.
Lake understands that community members can support fire relief efforts in a myriad of ways. "Whether it's emotionally, whether it's financially, whether it's coming out here physically and helping build," Lake said, "whatever we can do to help, because these people are still affected."
The Los Angeles Rams have worked hands-on with rebuilding efforts and recently teamed up with Habitat for Humanity for their 50th anniversary ReBuild LA event, with safety Quentin Lake joining an on-site build.
Habitat for Humanity Greater Los Angeles hosted a multi-day rebuilding initiative that brought together volunteers, donors, civic leaders, community organizations and residents to support wildfire recovery efforts in Malibu and the Pacific Palisades. The event allowed volunteers to work alongside local homeowners and Habitat for Humanity partners to help rebuild neighborhoods impacted by recent wildfires.
The Rams have partnered with Habitat for Humanity as they've worked to be an active partner in the rebuilding process following the 2025 wildfires. Since the devastation, the Rams have worked with Habitat for Humanity to host a distribution event at SoFi Stadium and joined multiple on-site builds. At the distribution event in May 2025, the Rams' 2025 rookie class helped provide 500 impacted households with donations including small home appliances, boxed furniture, and air purifiers. Earlier this year, the Rams' 2026 rookie class and staff members helped Habitat for Humanity's efforts to clear remaining debris in the Pacific Palisades.
The Rams prioritize supporting long-term access to resources for people affected by wildfires. The organization continues to support the critical work Habitat for Humanity does for the Los Angeles community.
For more information about the Rams' community outreach efforts, visit therams.com/community.