Rams S Quentin Lake joins Habitat for Humanity Greater Los Angeles to help rebuild the Palisades

Habitat for Humanity Greater Los Angeles hosted a multi-day rebuilding initiative that brought together volunteers, donors, civic leaders, community organizations and residents to support wildfire recovery efforts in Malibu and the Pacific Palisades. The event allowed volunteers to work alongside local homeowners and Habitat for Humanity partners to help rebuild neighborhoods impacted by recent wildfires.

The Rams have partnered with Habitat for Humanity as they've worked to be an active partner in the rebuilding process following the 2025 wildfires. Since the devastation, the Rams have worked with Habitat for Humanity to host a distribution event at SoFi Stadium and joined multiple on-site builds. At the distribution event in May 2025, the Rams' 2025 rookie class helped provide 500 impacted households with donations including small home appliances, boxed furniture, and air purifiers. Earlier this year, the Rams' 2026 rookie class and staff members helped Habitat for Humanity's efforts to clear remaining debris in the Pacific Palisades.