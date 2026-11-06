Rams host 11th Annual Taste of the Rams & raise $270,000 to support hunger relief across Los Angeles County

Over the past 11 years, Taste of the Rams has become a signature fundraising event supporting the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank's mission to fight hunger. Since its inception, the event has raised approximately $1.7 million, helping provide the equivalent of 6.8 million meals to neighbors experiencing food insecurity across Los Angeles County.

The annual fundraising event brought together community leaders, Rams players, celebrated chefs, and supporters for an evening dedicated to fighting food insecurity. Proceeds will help the Food Bank and its network of more than 600 partner agencies continue providing nutritious food to families and individuals experiencing food insecurity across the County.

Beyond Taste of the Rams, the partnership continues through community food distributions and other hunger relief initiatives. The Food Bank and the Rams will host upcoming food distributions at SoFi Stadium on November 18 and December 22, providing additional opportunities to support individuals and families facing food insecurity during the holiday season. These efforts further demonstrate the organizations' shared commitment to addressing hunger and strengthening communities throughout Los Angeles County.

Held at the Gallagher Garden at SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Rams, the event highlighted the power of community partnerships in addressing hunger. This year's celebration was made possible through the generous support of presenting sponsors Bank of America, Crum & Forster, and Don Lee Farms.

"At the heart of our organization is a commitment to serving our community and our 11-year partnership with the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank is one of the most meaningful ways we do that," said Rams EVP of Community Impact and Engagement Molly Higgins. "With food insecurity impacting 1 in 4 Angelenos, we are proud to be able to use Taste of the Rams to rally so many fans, donors and community partners together at SoFi Stadium to help make a real difference for families struggling to put food on their tables. We're grateful to Kobie Turner, Steve Avila and Kyren Williams for their leadership on and off the field and look forward to continuing to help address food insecurity with food distributions at SoFi Stadium on November 18 and December 22."

Serving as this year's honorary chairs were Los Angeles Rams defensive end Kobie Turner, running back Kyren Williams, and offensive lineman Steve Avila. Known for their dedication and determination on the field, the three Rams players brought that same commitment to the fight against hunger, helping rally the community around the Food Bank's mission. Their participation underscored the importance of teamwork both on and off the field and the collective impact of coming together to support neighbors experiencing food insecurity.

Guests enjoyed an exceptional culinary experience featuring dishes from some of the area's most celebrated chefs and restaurants. This year's lineup included Susan Feniger and Mary Sue Milliken of Border Grill, Nyesha Arrington and Michael Reed in partnership with the LAUSD culinary program, Ray Garcia of Broken Spanish, Steve Samson, Jackson Kalb of Ospi, Jemma, Jame and Jaime Taqueria, among others. From innovative takes on local favorites to globally inspired cuisine, the evening showcased the diversity and creativity of Los Angeles' culinary community, all in support of the fight against hunger.

Michael Flood, President and CEO of the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, expressed his appreciation for the continued partnership and the community's commitment to addressing food insecurity.

"Taste of the Rams is a powerful reminder of what we can accomplish when our community comes together for a shared purpose," said Michael Flood, President and CEO of the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank. "We are incredibly grateful to the Los Angeles Rams, our honorary chairs, participating chefs, sponsors, and everyone who helped make this event possible. Their continued generosity and commitment play an important role in helping us provide nutritious food to more than one million people each month across Los Angeles County."

As food insecurity continues to affect approximately one in four households in Los Angeles County, events like Taste of the Rams play an important role in bringing the community together to support neighbors facing hunger.

Through its network of more than 600 partner agencies and direct distribution programs, the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank provides food assistance to more than 1.1 million people each month. The ongoing partnership with the Los Angeles Rams demonstrates how sports, philanthropy, and community engagement can make a meaningful difference in the lives of those experiencing food insecurity.