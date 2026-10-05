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Quentin Lake joins American Red Cross blood drive in the Rams Locker Room at SoFi Stadium

Oct 05, 2026 at 08:00 AM
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Eloise Ochoa

During Sickle Cell Awareness Month, the Rams teamed up with American Red Cross to host a blood drive at SoFi Stadium. Held in the Rams Locker Room, the drive highlighted the importance of and contributed to maintaining a diverse and readily available blood supply to help ensure patients receive the care they need. In 2022, the American Red Cross declared a national blood supply crisis when they saw an increase of blood supply need due to the Omicron strain of COVID-19. For the second time in its history, the Red Cross declared another national blood supply crisis in August 2026 as donations fell to a four-year low.

The Rams are stepping in to help keep this critical shortage from happening again by providing fans with a space to support their favorite team while giving back to a crucial cause. The event shed light on the ongoing need for blood donations and the lifesaving impact they have on patients who rely on regular transfusions, including individuals living with sickle cell disease.

"The LA Rams showed just how powerful a single blood drive can be. Together, we collected 190 lifesaving blood products, enough to potentially help save up to 560 lives, and we are tremendously grateful to everyone who made that possible," said Eric Horton, Regional Donor Services Executive. "But the need doesn't stop with one drive. We need more organizations to follow the Rams' lead and host blood drives so we can maintain a blood supply that is ready to meet patient needs. Our sincere thanks to the LA Rams for their partnership, their generosity and for welcoming us into their locker room."

As Rams fans and community members generously donated, they were joined by Los Angeles Rams safety and team captain Quentin Lake, who is dedicated to raising awareness for sickle cell disease.

PHOTOS: Quentin Lake joins the Rams and American Red Cross blood drive in Rams Locker Room at SoFi Stadium

During Sickle Cell Awareness Month, the Rams teamed up with American Red Cross to host a blood drive at SoFi Stadium with safety Quentin Lake in attendance.

The Los Angeles Rams partner with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Cassie Serrano /Los Angeles Rams)
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The Los Angeles Rams partner with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Cassie Serrano /Los Angeles Rams)

Cassie Serrano /Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams partner with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Cassie Serrano /Los Angeles Rams)
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The Los Angeles Rams partner with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Cassie Serrano /Los Angeles Rams)

Cassie Serrano /Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams partner with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Cassie Serrano /Los Angeles Rams)
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The Los Angeles Rams partner with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Cassie Serrano /Los Angeles Rams)

Cassie Serrano /Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams partner with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Cassie Serrano /Los Angeles Rams)
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The Los Angeles Rams partner with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Cassie Serrano /Los Angeles Rams)

Cassie Serrano /Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams partner with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Cassie Serrano /Los Angeles Rams)
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The Los Angeles Rams partner with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Cassie Serrano /Los Angeles Rams)

Cassie Serrano /Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams partner with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Cassie Serrano /Los Angeles Rams)
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The Los Angeles Rams partner with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Cassie Serrano /Los Angeles Rams)

Cassie Serrano /Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams partner with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Cassie Serrano /Los Angeles Rams)
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The Los Angeles Rams partner with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Cassie Serrano /Los Angeles Rams)

Cassie Serrano /Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams partner with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Cassie Serrano /Los Angeles Rams)
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The Los Angeles Rams partner with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Cassie Serrano /Los Angeles Rams)

Cassie Serrano /Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams partner with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Cassie Serrano /Los Angeles Rams)
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The Los Angeles Rams partner with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Cassie Serrano /Los Angeles Rams)

Cassie Serrano /Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams partner with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Cassie Serrano /Los Angeles Rams)
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The Los Angeles Rams partner with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Cassie Serrano /Los Angeles Rams)

Cassie Serrano /Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams partner with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Cassie Serrano /Los Angeles Rams)
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The Los Angeles Rams partner with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Cassie Serrano /Los Angeles Rams)

Cassie Serrano /Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams partner with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Cassie Serrano /Los Angeles Rams)
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The Los Angeles Rams partner with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Cassie Serrano /Los Angeles Rams)

Cassie Serrano /Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams partner with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Cassie Serrano /Los Angeles Rams)
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The Los Angeles Rams partner with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Cassie Serrano /Los Angeles Rams)

Cassie Serrano /Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams partner with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Cassie Serrano /Los Angeles Rams)
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The Los Angeles Rams partner with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Cassie Serrano /Los Angeles Rams)

Cassie Serrano /Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams partner with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Cassie Serrano /Los Angeles Rams)
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The Los Angeles Rams partner with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Cassie Serrano /Los Angeles Rams)

Cassie Serrano /Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams partner with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Cassie Serrano /Los Angeles Rams)
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The Los Angeles Rams partner with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Cassie Serrano /Los Angeles Rams)

Cassie Serrano /Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams partner with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Cassie Serrano /Los Angeles Rams)
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The Los Angeles Rams partner with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Cassie Serrano /Los Angeles Rams)

Cassie Serrano /Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams partner with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Cassie Serrano /Los Angeles Rams)
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The Los Angeles Rams partner with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Cassie Serrano /Los Angeles Rams)

Cassie Serrano /Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams partner with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Cassie Serrano /Los Angeles Rams)
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The Los Angeles Rams partner with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Cassie Serrano /Los Angeles Rams)

Cassie Serrano /Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams partner with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Cassie Serrano /Los Angeles Rams)
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The Los Angeles Rams partner with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Cassie Serrano /Los Angeles Rams)

Cassie Serrano /Los Angeles Rams
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"It's sickle cell awareness month, and me and my dad both have the trait," said Lake. "I've been around many athletes, many people that didn't even know they had it. Today was a great way of spreading that awareness, spreading information, but also just helping people. You never know how far a donation is going to go."

Those who donated blood at the event received an exclusive LA Rams and Red Cross t-shirt with Quentin Lake's name and jersey number on the back and were entered for the chance to win additional prizes. Donors were able to explore the Rams Locker Room, take photos with Lake and the beloved Rams mascot, Rampage, all while giving back to a life-saving cause.

Every day, patients rely on blood donations for surgeries, cancer treatment, trauma care and chronic conditions such as sickle cell disease. National Sickle Cell Awareness Month serves as an important reminder of the need for a strong and diverse blood supply to help ensure patients receive the care they need when they need it most. The Rams are dedicated to working with partners like American Red Cross to do their part in addressing this critical need.

For more information about the Rams' community outreach efforts, visit therams.com/community.

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