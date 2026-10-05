Quentin Lake joins American Red Cross blood drive in the Rams Locker Room at SoFi Stadium

During Sickle Cell Awareness Month, the Rams teamed up with American Red Cross to host a blood drive at SoFi Stadium. Held in the Rams Locker Room, the drive highlighted the importance of and contributed to maintaining a diverse and readily available blood supply to help ensure patients receive the care they need. In 2022, the American Red Cross declared a national blood supply crisis when they saw an increase of blood supply need due to the Omicron strain of COVID-19. For the second time in its history, the Red Cross declared another national blood supply crisis in August 2026 as donations fell to a four-year low.

The Rams are stepping in to help keep this critical shortage from happening again by providing fans with a space to support their favorite team while giving back to a crucial cause. The event shed light on the ongoing need for blood donations and the lifesaving impact they have on patients who rely on regular transfusions, including individuals living with sickle cell disease.

"The LA Rams showed just how powerful a single blood drive can be. Together, we collected 190 lifesaving blood products, enough to potentially help save up to 560 lives, and we are tremendously grateful to everyone who made that possible," said Eric Horton, Regional Donor Services Executive. "But the need doesn't stop with one drive. We need more organizations to follow the Rams' lead and host blood drives so we can maintain a blood supply that is ready to meet patient needs. Our sincere thanks to the LA Rams for their partnership, their generosity and for welcoming us into their locker room."