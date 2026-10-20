Rams & Make-A-Wish CVS host annual Night for Wishes event to help grant wishes for children battling life-threatening medical conditions

Over the past nine years, LA Rams Night for Wishes has sold out each year and raised more than $5.5 million to grant life-changing wishes for critically ill children in the community. Special to this year's event, as guests and players arrived, they participated in "Pack a Wish" to assemble travel packs for wish children and their families. Approximately 70% of wishes involve travel, and many families are traveling together for the first time and the packs made on the special night included helpful essentials for their wish journeys.

Rams Cheerleaders and mascot Rampage also were in attendance to support the fundraising efforts and interact with attendees. Generous sponsors of Make-A-Wish CVS, including Champion sponsor DCOR, have made the event possible year over year. The meaningful celebration was highlighted with an inspiring wish story from cancer survivor and wish kid Malaki as well as a reception, dinner and live and silent auctions.

The Los Angeles Rams are committed to supporting Make-A-Wish beyond granting wishes by making memories and creating joy among wish kids and all attendees of the night. The Rams' relationship with Make-A-Wish started back in St. Louis and has continued since the team moved back to Los Angeles in 2016. Through ongoing fundraising, wish granting, and unforgettable game-day experiences, the Rams have made a lasting impact, inspiring hope for families during the most challenging times.