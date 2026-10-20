Rams & Make-A-Wish CVS host annual Night for Wishes event to help grant wishes for children battling life-threatening medical conditions

The Los Angeles Rams and Make-A-Wish® Central Coast & Southern Central Valley (CVS) hosted the ninth annual "LA Rams Night for Wishes" charity event to raise funds to fulfill the wishes of local children battling life-threatening medical conditions. The event included a live auction and brought back the "Ramily Feud" game show raising more than $750,000 to help grant wishes for children with critical illnesses.
"Our partnership with the Los Angeles Rams is about so much more than one incredible evening—it's about the power of a team coming together for children and families when they need it most," said Make-A-Wish Central Coast and So. Central Valley CEO Pattie Mullins. "The Rams bring heart, energy and a genuine commitment to our mission, helping us create life-changing wishes for children facing critical illnesses."
The event featured an attendance of over 400 guests including Rams tight end Tyler Higbee, safety Quentin Lake and running backs Blake Corum and Kyren Williams as the fundraiser's captains. 2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year and Super Bowl LVI Champion Andrew Whitworth returned as the Master of Ceremonies to emcee the programming. The Rams 2026 rookie class also participated in "Ramily Feud" led by CBS LA Sports Anchor Darren Haynes where they joined event captain teams and faced off head-to-head as part of the night's entertainment.
"We are so grateful for the leadership of our event captains, Kyren Williams, Blake Corum, Quentin Lake and Tyler Higbee, whose commitment has helped make this impactful evening a cornerstone of our community engagement efforts," said Rams EVP of Community Impact & Engagement Molly Higgins. "To have more than 20 players join us the night after a game speaks volumes about the character, compassion and generosity within our locker room and showcases our collective belief in the Make-A-Wish mission to create hope, joy and unforgettable memories for children and families facing immense challenges."
Over the past nine years, LA Rams Night for Wishes has sold out each year and raised more than $5.5 million to grant life-changing wishes for critically ill children in the community. Special to this year's event, as guests and players arrived, they participated in "Pack a Wish" to assemble travel packs for wish children and their families. Approximately 70% of wishes involve travel, and many families are traveling together for the first time and the packs made on the special night included helpful essentials for their wish journeys.
Rams Cheerleaders and mascot Rampage also were in attendance to support the fundraising efforts and interact with attendees. Generous sponsors of Make-A-Wish CVS, including Champion sponsor DCOR, have made the event possible year over year. The meaningful celebration was highlighted with an inspiring wish story from cancer survivor and wish kid Malaki as well as a reception, dinner and live and silent auctions.
The Los Angeles Rams are committed to supporting Make-A-Wish beyond granting wishes by making memories and creating joy among wish kids and all attendees of the night. The Rams' relationship with Make-A-Wish started back in St. Louis and has continued since the team moved back to Los Angeles in 2016. Through ongoing fundraising, wish granting, and unforgettable game-day experiences, the Rams have made a lasting impact, inspiring hope for families during the most challenging times.
Since 1985, Make-A-Wish CVS has brought hope, strength, and joy to more than 2,500 children, granting wishes that create positive, lasting memories for kids facing the unimaginable. Each year, more than 200 children in our community receive life-threatening diagnoses and need the magic of a life-changing wish.